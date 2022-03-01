WARNING: Story contains photos and descriptions of the death of a minor

Heartbroken, Angry Doctor Says 'Show This to Putin' as Ukrainian Girl, 6, Dies Despite Staff's Efforts

A 6-year-old Ukrainian girl is dead after she was gravely injured when Russian forces shelled the port city of Mariupol on Sunday.

The little girl, whose name was not immediately known, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the area was bombed, still clad in her bloodied pajama pants that were decorated with cartoon unicorns, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Her father, also bloodied and injured from the attack, stayed by her side in the ambulance as medical personnel tried to save her, pumping her chest as her mother stood outside of the vehicle sobbing.

As the medical staff did everything they could to revive the little girl, a doctor told an AP photojournalist who was let inside the hospital, "Show this to Putin. The eyes of this child, and crying doctors."

The team of doctors and nurses could not save the innocent girl, and her body was left on a table in a hospital room, with her brightly colored jacket – which was also splattered with blood – draped over her.

The haunting images are yet another grim reminder of the cost of war on civilians and the everlasting impact it has on families, ripping them apart and forever inundating them with grief, emptiness, and loss.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south, and east. This is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

In addition to those who've died and were wounded in the war, thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for peace talks and urged his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force.