The Real Story Behind the 'He Gets Us' Jesus Ads That Aired During the Super Bowl

An organization behind a series of pro-Jesus ads that aired during the Super Bowl is reportedly helping bankroll anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation

By
Published on February 13, 2023 04:07 PM
https://hegetsus.com/en. He Gets Us ads.
Photo: He Gets Us

Jesus-oriented commercials with the tagline "He Gets Us," which aired during Sunday night's Super Bowl, are raising questions after new reporting reveals that the organization behind the ads has poured millions of dollars into anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The series of "He Gets Us" ads — three of which aired during the NFL playoffs, two during the Super Bowl — depict a modern view of Jesus in an apparent attempt to market his teachings to Millennials and Gen Zers.

One, which tells the story of an immigrant family who fled their homes to escape persecution, compares refugees to Jesus, Mary and Joseph. Another, which shows several images of modern protests and political division and appears to preach a message of nonpartisan unity, reads, "Jesus loves the people we hate."

But while the pro-Christ campaign's website suggests that Jesus "was fed up with politics," the group backing the ads appears quite political.

CNN reports that the $100 million "He Gets Us" advertising campaign — meant to promote Jesus and Christianity — is the work of a group called The Servant Foundation, a nonprofit backed by a Kansas-based, Christian donor-advised fund called The Signatry.

Speaking to CNN, the group's spokesperson said it is funded by "a diverse group of individuals and entities with a common goal of sharing Jesus' story authentically."

While most of the group's donors are private, at least one of them is David Green, co-founder of mega–craft chain Hobby Lobby, which has been a central figure in several political and legal battles due to its support of anti-LGBTQ legislation and its role in the Supreme Court ruling that allows companies to deny insurance coverage of contraception on the basis of religious beliefs.

Green's involvement in the "He Gets Us" campaign is illustrative that the group has aims beyond a slick marketing campaign. As CNN reports, the group behind the multi-million-dollar ads helps fund another conservative group: Alliance Defending Freedom.

According to the outlet Jacobin, "between 2018 and 2020, the Servant Foundation donated more than $50 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom," which it notes has been designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

https://hegetsus.com/en. He Gets Us ads.
He Gets Us

The Alliance Defending Freedom is currently involved in two controversial cases: one that aims to overturn an anti-discrimination law in Colorado (which is being argued before the Supreme Court) and another in Texas, which aims to end federal approval of abortion drug mifepristone. If the group were to succeed in its Texas effort, the country could see a nationwide ban on medical abortion.

The ADF filed the Texas suit in November on behalf of four antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors who say they have treated patients with the drug, the Texas Tribune reports.

As Liz Wagner, senior federal policy counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra during a recent meeting, "It's hard to really comprehend the full and terrible impact if what the plaintiffs have asked for in that case is actually granted. It would be catastrophic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Responding to the "He Gets Us" campaign — and, seemingly, its portrayal of protesting being out of line with Jesus' behavior — Catholic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign."

As of now, though, the campaign shows no signs of slowing down, with Fox News reporting that it plans to spend $2 billion on advertising over the next several years. Visitors to the "Het Gets Us" site will find video advertisements, Bible readings and opportunities to connect with others who are eager to answer questions about the Christian faith.

Related Articles
Times Square billboards of the "He Gets Us" campaign on Wednesday Mar. 16, 2022 in New York.
Christian Group Seeks to Promote Jesus Christ in a New Light with $100 Million Ad Campaign: 'He Gets Us'
George Santos is officially a congressman
Embattled Rep. George Santos Has Ties to a Powerful Russian Oligarch, Campaign Filings Reveal
John Becker, right, hugs his friend and fellow LGBT advocate Paul Guequierre, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US.
12 Republican Senators Just Voted to Advance Same-Sex Marriage Protections Act
Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron-Bure
Jodie Sweetin Says She's an LGBTQ Ally 'Whether People Like It' After Candace Cameron Bure Comments
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
Young Iranian Protestor Hanged, Amplifying International Call for Help Preventing Mass Executions
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
BTS JOIN LOUIS VUITTON AS HOUSE AMBASSADORS
BTS' Most Generous Moments: From Million-Dollar Donations to Sharing Acts of Kindness
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis' Campaign Ad Says He Was Sent by God to 'Take the Arrows'
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendednt of schools, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the Teacher of the Year ceremony in Oklahoma City Teacher of the Year Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, USA - 18 Sep 2018
Oklahoma Democrat Spikes in Gubernatorial Polls, Suggesting Unexpectedly Close Race Against GOP Incumbent
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Everything to Know About FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Legal Controversies (Including the Celebs Involved)
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock (13447422e) Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes wait for start of a televised debate, in Milwaukee Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate Debate, Milwaukee, United States - 07 Oct 2022
Mandela Barnes Plagued by Misleading Attacks with Racist Undertones in His Bid to Unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson
Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Protests Erupt in Washington, D.C. After 'Roe v. Wade' Is Overturned: 'You Should Be Allowed to Choose'
‘Mothers against Greg Abbott’ campaign goes viral
'Mothers Against Greg Abbott' Campaign Ad Criticizes Texas Governor's Abortion Ban