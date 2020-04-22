Harvard Is Keeping Coronavirus Relief Money After President Trump Demands They Return It

Image zoom Getty

Harvard University says it won’t return coronavirus aid money it received from the federal government — which it insists will go to needy students — after President Donald Trump called on the school to do so, citing its $40 billion endowment.

On Tuesday, Trump, 73, said emphatically during his daily press briefing about the novel coronavirus pandemic that the Ivy League school would give back the relief funds it was given.

“They have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe in the world, I guess,” he said. “And they’re going to pay back that money. They shouldn’t have taken it.”

But the president had gotten ahead of himself.

Harvard got a $8.6 million grant through a $2 trillion stimulus package, according to The New York Times, which included $14 billion designated for assistance to colleges and universities through the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“Harvard should pay that money back. I want Harvard to pay that money back, okay?” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “And if they won’t do that, then we won’t do something else.”

Shortly after the briefing, Harvard issued a statement saying it would keep the money, noting that it would direct 100 percent of the funds to “provide direct assistance to students facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Harvard clarified that the funds did not come from a pool of money meant to help small businesses.

Image zoom President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing on Monday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Boston Globe reported that other higher learning institutions were also set to receive monetary assistance amid the economic crisis, including $15 million for Boston University and $6.8 million for Yale University.

Trump singled out Harvard by name, however, at the coronavirus briefing. ” I’m not going to mention any other names, but when I saw Harvard,” he said — signaling his displeasure.

“Harvard did not apply for, nor has it received any funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses,” the university said in its statement. “Reports saying otherwise are inaccurate. President Trump is right that it would not have been appropriate for our institution to receive funds that were designated for struggling small businesses.”

The statement continued: “This financial assistance will be on top of the support the university has already provided to students — including assistance with travel, providing direct aid for living expenses to those with need, and supporting students’ transition to online education.”

After Harvard made its official response, Trump continued to blast them, writing on Twitter that “their whole ‘endowment’ system should be looked at!”

