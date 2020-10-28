Harry Styles Endorses Joe Biden: 'If I Could Vote in America, I’d Vote with Kindness'
The British singer shared a message alongside a clip of the Democratic presidential nominee on the campaign trail
Harry Styles is backing Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old British singer retweeted a minute-long ad from the Democratic presidential nominee's campaign, adding his own message of support for Biden, 77.
"If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness," Styles wrote alongside the clip, referencing his slogan "Treat People with Kindness" from his sophomore album, Fine Line.
In the former vice president's campaign video — which is narrated by Brad Pitt — Biden meets with supporters along the campaign trail. Biden captioned his post, "You deserve a president who will get up every single day and work to make your life better. If you elect me, that’s exactly what I’ll do."
Styles' tweet quickly got over 1 million likes as "VOTE WITH KINDNESS" trended on the social sharing platform. Fans of the "Golden" singer also tweeted their excitement over Styles' political endorsement.
"THANK YOU HARRY FOR USING YOUR PLATFORM," one user wrote as another added, "We appreciate the help!"
Another noted, "If Harry Styles says we're riding with Biden then we're riding with Biden."
Styles, a U.K. citizen, is just one of the many famous faces who have shown their support for Biden as the Nov. 3 election draws closer.
Earlier this year, Taylor Swift endorsed Biden as she covered V Magazine, while Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently shared their support for the presidential hopeful, as they said they are "excited to vote."
Dwayne Johnson similarly endorsed Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris last month. He had never previously publicly endorsed a presidential or vice presidential candidate.
Jennifer Lawrence also revealed that she will be voting for Biden after she previously admitted that she had voted Republican in years past. The Hunger Games actress later clarified that she is "proud" to say she is a Democrat.
