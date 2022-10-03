Harry Styles Endorses Beto O'Rourke During Austin Concert: 'Just a Lovely, Lovely Man'

The Texas gubernatorial candidate took a short break from his campaign to stop by "Harry’s House" on Sunday

By
Published on October 3, 2022 02:38 PM
Harry Styles and Beto O’Rourke
Photo: Getty (2)

Harry Styles just endorsed Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor.

On Sunday, at the fifth show of his six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the "As It Was" singer paused to give his usual beginning-of-show speech and revealed a new "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar.

In videos captured by fans, the polka dot–wearing singer asks the crowd, "Are you ready?" as the big-screen cuts to a close-up shot of the sticker. The crowd cheers, and Styles shakes the guitar and points to the sticker.

The camera then cuts to a smiling O'Rourke, revealing that he is in attendance, and the crowd gets even louder. Wearing a ball cap honoring Uvalde families, the Texas gubernatorial candidate gives a wave and a peace sign, and Styles responds, "Just a lovely, lovely man."

In addition to enjoying the performance, videos on O'Rourke's Instagram story from his evening at "Harry's House" reveal the politician high-fiving and taking photos with fans in the pit.

Styles wasn't the only musician to show their support for O'Rourke on Sunday. Before heading to the Moody Center, the Democratic candidate attended a "Vote 'Em Out" rally at Moontower Saloon in Austin that featured a performance from Willie Nelson.

This also wasn't Styles' first rodeo. From illuminating his Coachella stage with the Ukrainian flag to carrying fans' Pride and Black Lives Matter flags while he performs, the actor-musician is no stranger to using his concerts to support causes he believes in.

It wasn't even the first time the singer used his guitar to support a cause. "Beto for Texas" may be the first sticker on this guitar, but one of the others in his rotation features a miniature pride flag, as well as "Black Lives Matter" and "End Gun Violence" stickers.

Styles' Love On Tour is also partnered with Everytown, a nonprofit organization that advocates against gun violence, for the North American leg of his tour — a response to the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Big screens urge concert attendees to join Everytown's mission at the beginning of every show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Don't Worry Darling star has also spoken out about reproductive freedom, one of the primary pillars of O'Rourke's campaign, in Texas before. In Sept. 2021, at a Dallas concert, the singer told the crowd: "Don't let anyone tell you what you're supposed to do with your body."

The 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, in which O'Rourke aims to unseat incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, will take place on Nov. 8.

Related Articles
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke Claps Back at Heckler Who Laughed During Speech About Uvalde Shooting: 'Not Funny'
harry styles
Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles Breaks Records with the No. 1 Song and No. 1 Movie at the Box Office
A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York
A$AP Rocky Apologizes for Short Rolling Loud Set and Says He's 'Hurt' After 'Months' of Planning
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School which left 21 dead including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement.
Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Texas Republican Governor's Press Conference on School Shooting: 'It's On You'
Card Placeholder Image
Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him: 'I Don't Eat Meat!'
machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Another Glass Against His Face During Hometown Concert: 'I'm Rich'
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles Helps Fan Propose to His Girlfriend at Show by Giving Him the Mic for a Singalong
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Partners with Everytown for Upcoming Tour After Uvalde School Shooting
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shawn Mendes attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Shawn Mendes Wears Orange at Wango Tango Festival to 'Raise Awareness to End Gun Violence'
Harry Styles Apple commercial
Harry Styles Revives Classic iPod 'Silhouettes' Ads in Colorful New Commercial for AirPods
HARRY STYLES KICKS OFF APPLE MUSIC LIVE WITH ‘ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK’ PERFORMANCE
Harry Styles Shows His Support for Ukraine By Carrying Country's Flag During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Harry Styles performs on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022
Harry Styles Helps Fan 'Come Out' at Concert in Joyful Moment: 'You're Officially Gay, My Boy!'
Harry Styles Rolling Stone Magazine
Harry Styles Talks About Keeping Sexuality and Relationships Private: 'I Just Wanted to Sing'