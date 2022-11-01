Harry Styles Helps 54K Americans Register to Vote Before Midterm Elections

Harry Styles is using his platform for good.

The British singer-songwriter partnered with nonpartisan voter engagement organization HeadCount to put a spotlight on voter registration ahead of this year's midterm elections.

With his efforts, the organization registered more than 54,000 new voters after they were encouraged to check their voter registration status in order to have a chance to win travel and tickets to Styles' iconic, fan-favorite "Harryween" show.

According to HeadCount, there was an all-time high of over 28,760 registrations in the first 24 hours after the sweepstakes was announced in September. This year, HeadCount has registered nearly 200,000 people to vote, and nearly a third of HeadCount's total registered voters came from their partnership with Styles.

Rachel, the winner of the sweepstakes, tells PEOPLE she is "super proud to be a fan of someone like Harry who wants to make a change and encourage everyone to do better."

Styles' current tour has featured HeadCount volunteers who are checking voter registration status and getting fans registered at each U.S. stop, and fans like Rachel are appreciative of their efforts. She said: "Living in Texas, I know how absolutely critical midterm elections are to the state and that every vote counts."

Styles' spotlight on voter registration adds to the array of social causes he has taken a stand on. From illuminating his Coachella stage with the Ukrainian flag to carrying fans' LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter flags while he performs, the actor-musician is no stranger to using his concerts to support causes he believes in.

During his concert in Texas last month, he revealed a new "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar and revealed that the the Texas gubernatorial candidate was in the crowd enjoying the performance.

It wasn't even the first time the singer used his guitar to support a cause. One of the others in his rotation features a miniature pride flag, as well as "Black Lives Matter" and "End Gun Violence" stickers.

Styles' Love On Tour is also partnered with Everytown, a nonprofit organization that advocates against gun violence, for the North American leg of his tour — a response to the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Big screens urge concert attendees to join Everytown's mission at the beginning of every show.

Check your voter registration, locate your polling place, and make a voting plan at Vote.org to ensure that your voice is heard this election season.