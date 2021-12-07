HarperCollins Says It Won't Publish Forthcoming Chris Cuomo Book

The news comes days after Cuomo was terminated by CNN following a suspension and review of his involvement in the defense of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

In just one week, ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo has seen the demise of his CNN primetime show, his Sirius XM show and now, a forthcoming book — titled Deep Denial and initially slated to release in fall 2022 — which has been dropped by the publishing house that initially planned to release it.

"Custom House no longer intends to publish the Chris Cuomo book," a spokesperson for Custom House imprint William Morrow — which is itself an imprint of HarperCollins — told PEOPLE.

The book had been described by the publisher as "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."

The news comes days after Cuomo, 51, was terminated by CNN, where he anchored Cuomo Prime Time, after the network suspended him while reviewing his involvement in the defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment charges.

Days before he was fired from CNN, Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct by a former junior colleague at another network. The accuser's attorney, Debra Katz, said she was in discussions with CNN about providing evidence of the allegations against Cuomo when the network decided to part ways with the face of what was a top show.

On Monday, he announced the end of his radio show on SiriusXM, Let's Get After It, citing the recent events, which he said had been "extraordinarily difficult" for his family.

"The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show," Cuomo said.

Cuomo had addressed what was then a suspension by CNN last week on the SiriusXM show, saying it was "embarrassing."

He continued: "But I understand it and I understand why people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past. I mean it. The last thing I wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."

Cuomo's older brother, 63, resigned in August following a bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that the governor "sexually harassed multiple women" and, in doing so, "violated federal and state law."