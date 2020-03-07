Halle Berry Jokes About Distant Relation to Sarah Palin: 'She Ain't Invited to the Cookout'

Halle Berry won’t be hosting Sarah Palin at any family reunions anytime soon.

On Friday, the John Wick 3 actress, 53, poked fun at her distant relation to the 56-year-old former Alaska governor-turned-TV personality, making it clear that their shared family tree is about all they have in common.

“She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout. 😂,” Berry wrote on Twitter, sharing a tweet from the Daily Blast Live that referenced her ties to Palin.

NBA star LeBron James found the jab humorous, replying to the Oscar winner’s tweet with a series of laughing emojis.

Back in 2012, Berry, who grew up in Cleveland, revealed to Extra her connection with Palin, who was born in Idaho and raised in Alaska.

Berry shared the unlikely link with the outlet while promoting her film Cloud Atlas with costar Tom Hanks.

“You wanna know who I’m related to? Sarah Palin. … That’s what I said — ‘No!’ ” Berry said at the time. “In some twisted way … somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [relative].”

RELATED: You’ll Never Guess Who Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Is, and More Surprising Celebrity Family Ties!

Image zoom Halle Berry (left) and Sarah Palin Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2020

RELATED: Halle Berry Says She ‘Probably Would Have Had Five Children’ If She’d ‘Started Earlier’

Hanks, 63, learned he had a distant relative of his own last year — a discovery he was informed of while opening a movie in which he plays that same long-lost family member: famous children’s TV host Fred Rogers.

Ancestry and Access Hollywood surprised the actor with the information at a November screening of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which landed Hanks an Oscar nomination for his performance as Rogers, who died in 2003.

“Listen,” said Hanks, harping on the significance of the revelation that he is sixth cousins with Rogers, “it all just comes together, you see.”

Joanne Rogers, the TV host’s widow, also reveled at the random familial link between her husband and the actor. In a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, Joanne — who called Hanks “adorable” in character — said that Fred was a “huge fan” of Hanks.

“That is just wonderful,” Joanne told Access. “Now, that is amazing and Fred would have loved it. He loved family tree stuff.”