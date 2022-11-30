Hakeem Jeffries Chosen as Nancy Pelosi's Successor, Becoming First Black Party Leader in U.S. History

House Democrats have selected New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to replace Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic House leader, putting the 52-year-old congressman on track to make history as the first Black party leader in United States history.

Jeffries has made history before, when he became the youngest member to serve in leadership as chairman of the Democratic caucus in 2019.

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, currently Pelosi's protege as assistant speaker, was chosen to replace Rep. Steny Hoyer as the second-highest-ranking House Democrat. She will serve as minority whip in the upcoming congressional term.

California Rep. Pete Aguilar, who currently serves as vice caucus chair, will become the No.3 House Democrat, a ranking currently held by Jim Clyburn.

Both Hoyer and Clyburn, like Pelosi, recently announced their decisions to step down from their top House leadership positions. All three are in their 80s.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty, Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Together, Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar will lead the minority party after Republicans regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years.

In an emotional speech delivered on the House floor earlier this month, Pelosi stepped down as the Democratic House leader, making her announcement shortly after the Republican Party was determined to have officially taken back the house in the midterms.

"Never would I have thought I'd go from homemaker to House speaker. In fact I never intended to run for public office," Pelosi, 82, told her colleagues. "Mommy and Daddy taught us through their example that public service is a noble calling and that we all have a responsibility to help others."

Pelosi said she would, however, continue to serve as a member of the House, "speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution."

"A new day is dawning on the horizon and I look forward, always forward, to the unfolding story of our nation — a story of light and love, of patriotism and progress, of many becoming one," Pelosi said, earning a standing ovation and embraces from her colleagues, many of whom — including Rep. Clark — could be seen wiping tears from their faces at the close of the speech.

Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn all backed Jeffries, Aguilar and Clark in their leadership campaigns.

In a statement issued one day after she announced she would step back, Pelosi said, "The time has come for a new generation to lead our magnificent House Democratic Caucus."

Pelosi continued: "It is with pride, gratitude and confidence in their abilities that I salute Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar for being ready and willing to assume this awesome responsibility."

The trio, she added, would reflect "the beautiful diversity of our nation."

"Chair Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark and Vice Chair Aguilar know that, in our Caucus, diversity is our strength and unity is our power," she said. "A new day is dawning — and I am confident that these new leaders will capably lead our Caucus and the Congress."