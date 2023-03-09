Gretchen Whitmer Says She Thinks About Her Safety 'Everywhere I Go' in Wake of Attempted Kidnapping

"The former president made me a target and threw a lot of gas on the fire and it has continued to burn," Whitmer tells Chris Wallace in an upcoming interview

By
Published on March 9, 2023 05:29 PM

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she still fears for her family's safety almost three years after the FBI became aware of a scheme to overthrow the state government, kidnap her at her vacation home, and detonate explosives to disrupt police responding to the abduction.

"My whole family's made sacrifices [in the name of safety]," Whitmer, a Democrat, said in an interview with Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? which will air Friday and was shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Whitmer was the target of ire from former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly, and publicly, criticized the Democrat both before and after the attempted attack, which was thwarted in Oct. 2020.

At that time, the FBI said it had become aware of the alleged scheme targeting Whitmer through social media, according to a criminal complaint. Officials alleged that six individuals plotted the "violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components" that they believe were "violating the U.S. Constitution."

Members of the alleged conspiracy conducted coordinated surveillance on Whitmer's vacation home and attempted to obtain the addresses of local law-enforcement officers, according to the complaint. Authorities also claimed that several suspects participated in firearms training and attempted to construct an improvised explosive device.

More than a dozen people were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the plot.

Speaking to Wallace, Whitmer recounted the day the attack was thwarted. "My girls, I remember we were all home and there were people with long guns on the front lawn, right outside the gate. And they came out and they said, 'Whats going on?' And you could hear it — the vitriol and the ugliness."

In August 2022, a federal jury in Grand Rapids convicted two men — Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. — of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to possess weapons of mass destruction in connection with the plot. Croft was also convicted on an additional weapons charge, Detroit Free Press reported.

The men, who'll be sentenced at a later date, face up to life in prison.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Now, more than two years later, Whitmer told Wallace she still worries about her safety—and Trump, she added, is part of that.

"I think about [being in danger]everywhere I go," Whitmer said. "The former president made me a target and threw a lot of gas on the fire and it has continued to burn. And I think about it everywhere I go."

She continued: "There are times when I am in public — and I've got the greatest state police detail in the world — but there are big crowds sometimes, and it does cross my mind."

New episodes of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? are available Fridays on HBO Max, and air Sundays at 7 p.m. Eastern on CNN.

Related Articles
Sen. Randy McNally
Tennessee's No. 2 Republican Repeatedly Gushes over Gay Man's NSFW Instagram Photos: 'No Intention of Stopping'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell to Remain Hospitalized 'for a Few Days' After Fall at D.C. Hotel Gave Him Concussion
Benjamin Hall and Pierre Zakrzewski in Afghanistan
Injured War Reporter Benjamin Hall Remembers His Slain Colleague: 'He Laid Down His Life to Save Me'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10229898211776270&set=pcb.10229898219096453
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
Rupaul
RuPaul Condemns GOP 'Stunt Queens' Imposing Drag Bans: 'Bullies Are Incompetent at Solving Real Issues'
tucker carlson, donald trump
Tucker Carlson Wrote He 'Passionately' Hated Trump in Text to Colleague, Court Filing Reveals
Benjamin Hall
Fox News War Reporter Benjamin Hall, Who Lost a Leg in Russian Missile Attack, Shares His Survival Story
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Human Rights Campaign Releases Full-Page Ad of Gov. Bill Lee in Drag After Anti-Drag Bill Becomes Law
John Fetterman Staffer Says Senator is 'Well on His Way to Recovery' at Walter Reed
John Fetterman Staffer Says Senator Is 'Well on His Way to Recovery' at Walter Reed
capitol coup
Family of Officer Killed After Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Slams Tucker Carlson: 'Rip Our Wounds Wide Open Again'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Hits Back at Critics of His Train Derailment Visit: 'That's Bulls---'
The Light We Carry Tour with Michelle Obama moderated by Hoda Kotb at the Met in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday November 19, 2022. (Ben Solomon/Penguin Random House)
Michelle Obama Describes Trump's Inauguration from Her Point of View — and Shares Why She Sobbed After
Kellyanne Conway; George
Kellyanne Conway and George Conway Are in the 'Final Stages of an Amicable Divorce'
Project Angel Food Founder Marianne Williamson is seen at the AIDS Monument Groundbreaking on June 05, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Self-Help Author Marianne Williamson Tries Again with Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation
Marine Killed in Ukraine Opens Up About Their Final Conversations Before Missile Attack: 'Good Luck, Adventure Buddy'
Wife of Veteran Killed in Ukraine Shares Their Conversation Before the Attack: 'Good Luck, Adventure Buddy'