Gretchen Carlson Condemns Trump's Appointment of Former Boss, Fox News Executive Bill Shine

Gretchen Carlson is lamenting President Donald Trump‘s latest hire.

On Thursday, the White House announced Carlson’s former boss and Fox News executive Bill Shine as deputy chief of staff for communications, officially filling in the role that was left vacant after former communications director Hope Hicks resigned in March.

In a statement about Shine, the White House said the former Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network co-president “brings over two decades of television programming, communications experience to the role.”

However, Shine’s new position with the Trump Administration comes with controversy as he was reportedly accused of helping Roger Ailes make advances toward women who worked at the network.

Gretchen Carlson; Bill Shine

“On the 2 year anniversary eve of filing my harassment lawsuit; giving women a voice, letting them know you can be believed, launching a national movement to stand up and speak up and say enough is enough. Life … works in mysterious ways. #BeFierce,” Carlson, 52, tweeted shortly after Shine’s appointment was made public.

Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes in October 2016 after leaving the network.

The Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back author’s lawsuit later lead to Ailes’ resignation, which rocked the Fox News Network’s foundation and won Carlson a $20 million settlement.

Carlson’s lawsuit against the late Fox News founder also prompted other women at Fox to come forward with claims of sexual harassment against Ailes, who died in May 2017.

Shine resigned in May 2017 after more than 20 years at Fox News amid criticism and accusations in several lawsuits of covering up sexual harassment allegations made by network employees against Ailes.