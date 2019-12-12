Donald Trump is no stranger to criticizing teenage climate activist and TIME’s Person of the Year Greta Thunberg. And Greta is very familiar with clapping back at him, in her way.

On Wednesday, the president, 73, a noted denier of climate change, tweeted angrily about Greta’s TIME honor.

“So ridiculous,” he wrote. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Before too long, the 16-year-old Swedish activist had a new Twitter bio: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

She responded similarly after Trump’s dig at her in September, when he tweeted, sarcastically, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

A teenager who has become one of the global faces of the urgency and — in her words — woeful inadequacy of the world’s response to climate change, Greta made international headlines throughout 2019, capped by her being named TIME’s person of the year.

Last year, she began “striking” from school to raise awareness about climate change. That has inspired numerous other such protests.

“I think most people are still very unaware of how big this crisis is,” Greta told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Right now, I have a lot of people listening to what I am saying,” she said then, “so I am using that platform to try to achieve a change.”

“Her rise and influence has been really extraordinary,” TIME’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, said on the Today show this week. “She was a solo protester with a hand-painted sign 14 months ago. She’s now led millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet.”

Greta has not been shy about her feelings on Trump’s politics. She went viral for an icy stare she seemed to level his way when he crossed paths with her at the United Nations in September.

“I don’t see what I could tell him that he hasn’t already heard,” she said on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in November, “and I just think it would be a waste of time, really.”