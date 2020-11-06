Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump with His Own Diss: 'Chill Donald, Chill!'

Trump told the teen climate activist to "chill" last year when she was named TIME's person of the year

Greta Thunberg is giving Donald Trump a taste of his own tweets.

The Swedish climate activist, 17, told Trump, 74, to "chill" Thursday as the results of the U.S. presidential election continue to trickle in in key swing states that will determine Joe Biden or Trump the victor.

"So ridiculous," Thunberg wrote on Twitter in response to a call from Trump to "stop the count" of votes.

"Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" the teenager added, echoing an insult that Trump hurled at her last year.

Thunberg was named TIME's 2019 Person of the Year — a title Trump held in 2016 — and the president was less than thrilled with the teen's achievement.

In response to a tweet congratulating Thunberg last December, Trump wrote, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

At the time, Thunberg subtly clapped-back by changing her Twitter bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

As counting votes continues in critical swing states in the U.S., Trump has been spreading misinformation and demanding that vote counting stops.

Thunberg was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity in July, and used her $1.15 million in prize money to donate to organizations and projects working toward a more sustainable world and fighting to “defend nature and the natural world.”