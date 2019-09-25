Greta Thunberg Claps Back at Trump's Insult in Her Twitter Bio — Read the Clever Dig

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg trolled President Donald Trump on Tuesday by changing her Twitter bio in response to his comments about her.

After Thunberg, 16, called out world leaders for their lack of effort in climate change at the United Nations in New York on Monday, Trump tweeted, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

And while Thunberg did not specifically address the president’s tweet, she briefly changed her Twitter bio to include his same wording and phrasing.

“A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” she wrote in her bio, multiple outlets reported.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

RELATED: What to Know About Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg and the Global Climate Strike Marches

Thunberg has since changed her bio back to its original description: “16 year old climate and environmental activist with Asperger’s Join the global climate strikes on September 27th!”

She also had a brief encounter with Trump on Monday, before she took the stage at the UN Climate Action Summit. As the president walked past the teen, she was caught on camera flashing him a seemingly icy stare that has since gone viral.

Since Trump took office, his administration has rolled back numerous environmental protections, including major clean water regulations earlier this month. In 2017, Trump famously announced that he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris agreement that leaders and delegates came to the summit to discuss.

At the summit, Thunberg, who is nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, blasted world leaders for showing more interest in making money than saving the planet by reducing carbon emissions

Image zoom Greta Stephanie Keith/Getty

RELATED: Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Blasts World Leaders at the UN: ‘How Dare You!’

“People are suffering,” the teenager passionately said. “People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

She spoke on a panel at the summit, convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assess what needs to be done to meet the goals of the 2017 Paris Climate Agreement.

Thunberg — who has Asperger’s, a form of autism she calls her “superpower” — became the de facto face of the youth climate movement last year after school strikes she held to protest climate inaction caught on with other young people around the world.

In August, she sailed across the Atlantic in a zero-carbon boat to come to the United States to address the UN at the summit. Last week, she testified before members of Congress, urging them to “listen to the scientists” to keep the world from overheating to the point where the planet becomes uninhabitable, The New York Times reported.

On Friday, she led the most massive climate strike of all time, with millions of teens and adults from more than 150 countries taking to the streets to demand that world leaders take immediate action to lower carbon emissions.