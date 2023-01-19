Congressman Greg Steube Is 'Making Progress' After Falling 25 Feet from Ladder

The Florida representative "spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time," his office tweeted Thursday

January 19, 2023
Greg Steube
Rep. Greg Steube. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Sipa/AP

The office of Florida Rep. Greg Steube says the lawmaker is recovering after being hospitalized on Wednesday after falling from a ladder.

A series of posts shared on Steube's Twitter account Thursday morning offered an update about the congressman, thanking well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers.

"Thank you to all who continue to pray for Congressman Steube," the tweet read. "The Congressman was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property yesterday afternoon."

The tweets continued: "The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time. He is making progress and in good spirits."

Steube's office added a thank you to first responders, medical personnel, and "the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911."

On Wednesday, Steube's Twitter account announced his accident. "Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries," the tweet read. "We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family."

Steube was reportedly found by a staffer for fellow Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan who, shortly after news of the accident was made public, voiced his support for the third-term lawmaker and Florida's 17th Congressional District representative by tweeting: "Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube's accident earlier today. Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery."

Congressman Steube currently serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees. Before stepping into congress in 2019, he served in the Florida state Senate for two years and was a member of the Florida state House for six years.

He made headlines in June when he wrote a tweet referring to the investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots as a "sham" and accusing CNN — which he called "The Communist News Network" — of building "a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln's desk once stood."

Steube used a screenshot of CNN to illustrate his claim, though he seemingly didn't realize that the photo was of a set with a green screen behind it, and not a television set actually erected in National Statuary Hall, where Lincoln's desk was once located. He later deleted the tweet in question.

