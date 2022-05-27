Texas Gov. Greg Abbott No Longer Set to Attend NRA Convention, Will Instead Return to Uvalde

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will still appear at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston on Friday, in pre-taped remarks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will no longer attend the National Rifle Association's convention in Houston — instead opting to return to Uvalde, the town where a gunman opened fire at an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Abbott, 64, had originally been scheduled to speak at the NRA event in person on Friday. He will instead share pre-taped remarks, a spokesman for the governor tells PEOPLE.

The Republican politician is set to meet with state and local officials, as well as town residents, while in Uvalde, NBC News reported. He is then scheduled to hold a news conference afterward.

UVALDE, TX - MAY 25: In this aerial view, law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School where at least 21 people were killed yesterday, including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty

Texas Senator John Cornyn and Representative Dan Crenshaw were also scheduled to attend the NRA event, but dropped out from appearances due to scheduling conflicts they said were not related to Tuesday's school shooting, per The Texas Tribune.

Political figures who are still set to attend the event include former President Donald Trump, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, among others.

In a statement shared on his social media network, Trump, 75, said he will "deliver an important address to America" at the event. "America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship," he added, per USA Today.

Cruz, 51, also said that he still plans to attend the NRA event. "I'm going to be there because what Democrats and the press try to do in the wake of every mass shooting is they try to demonize law-abiding gun owners, try to demonize the NRA," he told CBS reporter Ken Molestina.

Abbott's decision to no longer attend the weekend-long NRA convention comes about as numerous musicians who were scheduled to make appearances at a concert event have canceled their performances.

Originally, Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, former Restless Heart lead singer Larry Stewart and Lee Greenwood were all scheduled to perform, but have since dropped out.

The event, known as the Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert and hosted by SiriusXM's Y2K host Danielle Peck, will still include performances from Jacob Bryant and T. Graham Brown.

Representatives for Brown did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment to see if he will still be performing. A rep for Bryant confirmed on Thursday he will still be involved.