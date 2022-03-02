Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Win Primary Races, Setting Up Midterm Election Battle for Texas Governor

Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will face off in November after winning primary races Tuesday as the 2022 midterm elections officially kicked off in Texas.

"Tonight, Republicans sent a message," Gov. Abbott, a Republican incumbent, said at a rally in Corpus Christi to celebrate his win Tuesday against a handful of GOP challengers. "They want to keep Texas the land of opportunity and prosperity for absolutely everybody, the prosperity that we have delivered over the past eight years."

Abbott, 64, secured approximately 68 percent of the vote, according to The Texas Tribune. His closest challengers were Allen West and Don Huffines, who came in with 12.3 and 11.9 percentage points, respectively.

Democrat O'Rourke, 49, won more than 90 percent of the vote to secure his place on the ballot in November. He defeated former radio journalist Joy Diaz, who earned 3.2 percent of the vote, and three other candidates.

"Tell me there's a more important place for us to be in Texas, more important place for us to win, than this one right here," O'Rourke said in Fort Worth at a rally in Tarrant County, which he flipped from red to blue in his unsuccessful 2018 race for the U.S. Senate.

"We've got to get past the incompetence, the corruption and the cruelty of Greg Abbott," O'Rourke told supporters. "Are you with me on this?"

Based on turnout numbers, O'Rourke and Democrats in Texas may have their work cut out for them before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Republican votes for governor exceeded those cast by Democrats by more than 800,000, though a more competitive race among a wider field of Republicans may have had something to do with the disparity.

In other races, Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose home was searched by the FBI in January, has a narrow lead over his challenger, the more progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros, who welcomed New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a campaign stop last month. Without 50 percent of the vote, the pair will compete in a run-off election May 24, according to The New York Times projection.

Monica De La Cruz

Republican Monica De La Cruz, whose bitter divorce and endorsement by Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy made headlines this year, secured her spot on the ballot in November with 56.5 percent of Tuesday's vote.

Also heading for a run-off are Republican candidates for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the incumbent, and George P. Bush, the grandson of President George H. W. Bush and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.