'Green Shirt Guy' Goes Viral Laughing at Trump Supporters Protesting Sanctuary City Resolution

Image zoom Green Shirt Guy Nick Vin Zant/Twitter

A city council meeting this week in Tucson, Arizona took a raucous turn when two Trump supporters began shouting about immigration — and were then laughed at by a “Green Shirt Guy” sitting next to them.

Alex Kack, who identified himself on Twitter as the man in the green shirt in the now-viral video, can be seen bursting into laughter as the Trump supporters angrily yell about immigration reform.

In the video, a woman sporting a red Make America Great Again hat pulls out her phone and starts recording herself loudly protesting a proposed initiative to make Tucson a sanctuary city for immigrants. As local reporter Nick VinZant pointed out on Twitter, the measure is legally required to be put on the November ballot because the required number of signatures was reached.

VinZant also reported that the duo did not speak during the public comment period that was held before the vote.

As others in the room boo her, the woman continues her rant as she stands up, and then pulls out a sign that reads “Respect our laws or we will deport you! No sanctuary for criminals” on one side. The man she is with, also wearing a pro-Trump hat, holds another sign that says “Stop rewarding start deporting.”

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen, Billy Eichner and More Call for SoulCycle & Equinox Boycott as Owner Plans to Fundraise for Trump

Eventually, a police officer walks both the man and the woman out of the room.

Throughout the whole display, Kack remains seated in the front row, unable to contain his laughter at the scene.

Kack, a field organizer for the grassroots organization Peoples Defense Initiative, told Mashable he couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the whole situation.

Image zoom Protesters Nick Vin Zant/Twitter

Image zoom Green Shirt Guy Nick Vin Zant/Twitter

Image zoom Green Shirt Guy Nick Vin Zant/Twitter

RELATED: AOC Slams Mitch McConnell After Teens in ‘Team Mitch’ Shirts Are Pictured Choking Cutout of Her

“Who has the time in their day to come into a public space just to spread hatred and negativity? Like honestly what happened that made them so ridiculous and hateful?” Kack said to the outlet.

VinZant shared other moments from the meeting, including a man playing a banjo and two women singing a song about sanctuary cities.

“To be honest….none of this is particularly unusual for a Tucson City Council meeting,” the KVOA News 4 reporter said on Twitter.