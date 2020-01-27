Joy Villa Wears a Red Latex Donald Trump Dress (Again) on the Grammys Red Carpet

Joy Villa at the 2020 Grammy Awards VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Another red carpet means another chance for singer and actress Joy Villa to grab some attention for her political views — this time at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where she wore a red latex dress with “Trump 2020” down the front and “Impeached & Re-Elected” on the back.

Villa, 28, has become known for wearing dresses with conservative messaging, often supporting President Donald Trump, who is currently on trial in the Senate.

In 2017, Villa wore a “Make America Great Again” dress and in 2018 she wore an anti-abortion dress that had a baby in a uterus on the front coupled with a purse that read “choose life.”

Last year, Villa dressed as a literal border wall with coordinating MAGA purse.

“I feel like Miss America in this; it’s all couture,” Villa told The Hollywood Reporter about her 2020 Grammys dress. “He’s [Trump is] going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected.”

Villa said she gave both Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior aide, and the White House a heads up that she was planning to wear a pro-Trump dress again this year.

She received both backlash and support on social media for the dress.

“As an artist I use my voice for what my heart holds dear: American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank God for @realdonaldtrump! The first president in USA history to be impeached and re-elected by us, the American people!”

A Twitter user clapped back at her, writing: “People told Joy Villa you couldn’t turn racism, sexism and xenophobia into a dress. Now look whos laughing!”

Another user was more direct: “All you need to know about the Grammys is that they invite Joy Villa every g—— year.”

In December, President Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached. The Senate is debating his fate at trial now, where they are hearing arguments from both House lawmakers and Trump’s defense about whether to remove him from office over his alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine scandal.

Given the Republican majority in the Senate — and conservatives’ distaste for engaging in a process they argue is essentially a revenge scheme over Democrats’ loss in 2016 — it’s widely expected Trump will be acquitted.

Villa — probably best known for her pro-Trump dresses and her role in Hobgoblins 2 — echoed the president’s messaging exactly and told The Hollywood Reporter that Trump’s impeachment trial was “a total sham.”

Trump was impeached in mid-December following a months-long investigation which, according to Democrats, found he withheld nearly $400 million in military aide to Ukraine while trying to pressure the country’s government into announcing an investigation into Trump’s political rival Joe Biden.

Despite the evidence against him, and the testimony of government officials that have broadly corroborated the allegations of wrongdoing, Trump has insisted his impeachment is a “witch hunt.”