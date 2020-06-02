“He should be calling for bringing the temperature down," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "He’s doing the exact opposite"

Governors Respond to Trump's Call to 'Dominate' Protesters and His Threat to Send in the Military

Multiple governors across the country have rejected President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy the military unless local leaders send in the National Guard to “dominate the streets” in response to the sometimes destructive protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

“Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets,” Trump said during a televised address from the Rose Garden on Monday night. He had used that same language — "dominate" — in a call with governors earlier Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming presence until the violence is quelled,” he said from the Rose Garden.

Though Trump said his "administration is fully committed that, for George and his family, justice will be served," his focus was on the protesters who have been demonstrating by the thousands across the country.

Many of those protests have been peaceful, though many others have descended into chaos, with buildings burned and ransacked. Various cities instituted curfews as a way to curb the unrest.

Last week Trump suggested the military might shoot looters. Over the weekend he seemed to relish describing how the Secret Service could have unleashed "vicious dogs" on White House protestors.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump said in the Rose Garden on Monday.

Soon after, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke out against his comments during an appearance on CNN.

“I reject the notion that the federal government can send troops into the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “His rhetoric is inflaming passions around the nation. He should be calling for calm, he should be calling for bringing the temperature down, he’s doing the exact opposite.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/getty images

“We won't request military assistance here in the state of Illinois. I can't imagine why any governor is going to do that," he later added. "It's ridiculous."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has traded barbs with Trump before, similarly dismissed the idea. He told CNN he would respond to the offer to deploy federal troops by saying, “Thank you, but no thank you.”

"He wants to make this about looting because he doesn't want to talk about the killing of Mr. Floyd," Cuomo said. "[He] doesn't want to really talk about racism and discrimination."

Ahead of Trump's speech, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Monday that Trump's comments on using force were the "rantings of an insecure man trying to look strong after building his entire political career on racism."

In her own statement regarding Trump, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — another Trump target — called his words “dangerous” and said they “should be gravely concerning to all Americans.”

Trump’s comments “send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction,” she said, adding, “We must reject this way of thinking.”

Image zoom Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Elaine Thompson-Pool/Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, however, echoed Trump’s call for action.

“We have to make it more difficult. We’ve got to take these people out, give them justice. Make it more than just the cost of doing business to come into one town, get arrested, pay bonds, and go to another town and do the same thing,” McMaster reportedly said during a phone call with Trump and the other governors.

“Strength works. You have to ‘dominate,’ as you said,” McMaster added, referring to Trump’s advice to the governors.

At least 23 states and Washington, D.C., had activated units of the National Guard as of Monday.

That comes as nationwide protests continue over the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died after being filmed being held on the ground with a white officer kneeling on his neck as he pleaded for air.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.