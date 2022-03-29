The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement that the strike hit the nine-story government building at 8.45 a.m. local time — just as workers were arriving to the office

Governor of Ukrainian City Shares Footage of Attack That Destroyed His Office: 'I Got Lucky'

The regional governor of the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv says he got "lucky" on Tuesday, as he overslept and was late to work — just as a Russian attack on his office led to multiple casualties.

"They hit the building of the regional administration, demolished half of the building, hit my office. Most people were miraculously saved," regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said in a message posted to Telegram and shared by various media outlets.

He continued: "I had overslept. But, I got lucky."

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement that the strike hit the nine-story government building at 8.45 a.m. local time — just as workers were arriving to the office.

"The central section of the building from the ninth to the first floor was destroyed, without subsequent burning," the statement, posted on Telegram, read.

The statement added that, as of 1:30 p.m., seven people were killed and 22 were injured at the scene.

Footage and photographs taken after the attack show a gaping hole in the side of the building. According to multiple reports, many people were trapped beneath the rubble with rescue efforts ongoing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke abut the attack in a video address to Danish parliament, BBC reported.

"There were no military targets in Mykolaiv," Zelenskyy said. "The people of Mykolaiv posed no threat to Russia. And despite this, like all Ukrainians, they became the targets of Russian troops, rockets, air bombs, grenades, mines."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."