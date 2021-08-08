Woman Who Anonymously Accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment Comes Forward, Details Alleged Assault

"What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law," Brittany Commisso says of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an interview airing Monday on CBS This Morning, detailing the sexual harassment she faced

One of the 11 women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment has come forward in an upcoming interview with CBS This Morning.

Brittany Commisso, who was previously identified as "executive assistant #1" in New York Attorney General Letitia James' report, speaks out in an excerpt from Monday's interview. "What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law," she says, before detailing the assault she faced.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips," Commisso recounts in the clip. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

When asked what she said in response, Commisso answers: "I didn't say anything, I didn't say anything, I didn't say anything this whole time. People don't understand that this is the Governor of the state of New York. There are troopers that are outside of the mansion and there are some mansion staff. Those troopers that are there, they are not there to protect me. They are there to protect him."

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday that his office is launching a criminal investigation after Commisso became the first accuser to file a criminal complaint, according to CBS News. Apple added that the governor could face misdemeanor charges, depending on the results of the investigation.

Commisso's allegations were included last week in the attorney general's report, noting that in 2019 and 2020, Cuomo "engaged in close and intimate hugs" on multiple occasions, and at one point, he "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast." She also recounted a moment while taking a selfie, when the governor "put his hand on and then rubbed and grabbed her butt," CBS reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Felt 'Deep, Deep Pain' for Gretchen Carlson While Preparing for The Loudest Voice

The attorney general's report found that Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women" and, in doing so, "violated federal and state law."

"Those interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, State Troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor," the AG's office said in a statement. "More than 74,000 documents, emails, texts, and pictures were also reviewed as evidence during the investigation."