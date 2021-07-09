GOP Women's Group Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert as 'Carnival Barkers'

"While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I've always professed quality over quantity," said VIEW PAC executive director Julie Conway

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021

One powerful, conservative political fundraiser has avoided lending its support to Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert since the women first took office earlier this year.

The Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee has a lengthy history of backing Republican women. Greene, 47, and Boebert, 34, are not among them.

Julie Conway, executive director of VIEW PAC, called the move "intentional" on Wednesday in an email to Business Insider, dubbing the duo "carnival barkers" and "shameless self-promoters."

Lauren Boebert Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Greene and Boebert are staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Before becoming Commander in Chief in 2017, Trump spent 11 years as host of the hit NBC reality show The Apprentice, where he coined his popular catchphrase, "You're Fired!"

But Conway is not fond of the reality television-esque environment developed during Trump's presidency that Greene and Boebert continue to perpetuate.

"The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show," she told Business Insider. "Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policymakers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers."

In response to the criticism, Boebert replied with, "Julie who? Never heard of her," in an email to Business Insider.

Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Greene and Boebert have sparked plenty of controversy during their first six months in office. The women — both freshman lawmakers — have supported the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, but have attempted to publicly distance themselves from the rhetoric in recent months.

Boebert has drawn ire in the past for several questionable comments, from criticizing a transgender weightlifter to suggesting parents at the United States-Mexico border were "self-separating" from their kids.

Greene, meanwhile, has made contentious comments of her own. In June, Greene walked back a comparison of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate to the Holocaust, during which more than six million Jewish people lost their lives.

"I'm truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust," Greene said at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol. "There's no comparison and there never ever will be."

Weeks after her apology, she again made an offensive comparison, falsely accusing President Joe Biden of using "medical brown shirts" (a reference to a Nazi paramilitary organization) to enforce vaccinations.

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Greene is also engaged in an ongoing feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and frequent critic of Trump and the Republican Party. The two have clashed face-to-face several times since Greene took office in January, including an incident at the U.S. Capitol in May where Green "aggressively" berated Ocasio-Cortez, 31, in front of reporters, according to The Washington Post.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene yelled at the time, according to the Post. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

It is antics like this that have Conway and VIEW PAC keeping their distance from Greene and Boebert, she said.