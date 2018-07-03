GOP Rep. Jim Jordan has been accused of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse allegations when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

Ohio State announced in April that it was looking into allegations that the wrestling team’s late doctor, Richard Strauss, sexually abused team members during his tenure at the university from the mid-1970s to the late 1990s.

Jordan, a powerful Republican from Ohio who served as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1986 to 1994, has repeatedly denied having any prior knowledge of the alleged abuse.

But three former wrestlers tell NBC News that it was widely known that Strauss often showered with the students and touched them inappropriately during examinations. They said it would have been “impossible for Jordan to be unaware,” NBC added.

One former wrestler, Dunyasha Yetts, said he and others told Jordan directly about Strauss.

Another former wrestler, Mike DiSabato, called Jordan a “liar” and told NBC, “I considered Jim Jordan a friend. But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on.”

Jordan, a vocal ally of President Trump, maintains that he was not aware of the allegations. His spokesman told NBC that “Congressman Jordan never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him during his time as a coach at Ohio State.”