GOP Lawmakers Privately Expressed Outrage Over Trump After Jan. 6, According to Book: 'Had It with This Guy'
Two top Republicans in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, expressed outrage over the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and about Donald Trump's conduct that day, according to a new book.
While McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the former president "bears responsibility" for the chaos that disrupted the certification of the 2020 election results, in private days after the deadly riot he went much further.
McCarthy called Trump's actions "atrocious and totally wrong," inquired about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president and later told other members of Congress he intended to urge Trump to resign, according to The New York Times, which adapted the book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future by its correspondents Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
"I've had it with this guy," McCarthy reportedly told fellow Republican leaders.
A representative for Rep. McCarthy didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but his spokesman Mark Bednar told the Times, "McCarthy never said he'd call Trump to say he should resign."
Some Republican lawmakers reportedly warned McCarthy that their conservative constituents would disapprove of blaming or confronting Trump.
Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson said voters in his district would "go ballistic," the Times reports. "I'm just telling you that that's the kind of thing that we're dealing with, with our base," he said.
Meanwhile in the Senate, McConnell was reportedly furious at Trump after the attack and said, according to the book's authors, "The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a b--- for us," referring to a vote in the House to impeachment the president a second time.
McConnell was also reportedly inclined to vote to convict Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection. "If this isn't impeachable, I don't know what is," he said, according to the Times.
But when the Senate acquitted Trump, McConnell was not one of seven Republicans who voted to convict.
Representatives for Sen. McConnell did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
McConnell's apparent reversal on Trump can be attributed to politics, according to the Times, which reports that he and McCarthy worried about voter backlash and opted to remain aligned with a majority of their Republican colleagues.
"I didn't get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference," McConnell reportedly told a friend.
This Will Not Pass, which the Times says draws on hundreds of interviews with lawmakers and officials, will be published by Simon & Schuster May 3.