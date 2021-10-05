Lawmaker Insists Anecdote in Trump Aide's Tell-All 'Never Happened'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Whip Scalise never went to the White House with his family for an unscheduled visit following his release from the hospital," a spokesperson for the politician tells PEOPLE

Louisianan Rep. Steve Scalise is disputing the recollection of ex-Trump aide Stephanie Grisham in her new tell-all.

Grisham is the author of I'll Take Your Questions Now, published this week, which has been grabbing headlines for, among other things, its accounts of former First Lady Melania Trump's attitudes and actions in the White House.

In the book, Grisham, 45, recounts one instance in which she claims Donald Trump's wife declined to visit with Scalise, a leading Republican in Congress, at the White House in 2017 soon after Scalise was shot at a Congressional baseball practice.

As Scalise and his wife were standing in the Blue Room at the White House, Grisham writes, Mrs. Trump was asked if she wanted to speak with them. "Her response was, 'No, I already said hello,' " Grisham writes.

Grisham, who served as both the president's press secretary and the first lady's spokeswoman and chief of staff, adds that the response became a running joke in the White House: "Whenever the first lady said no to something, we would say to each other, 'Well, she already said hello!' "

In a series of statements on Twitter on Monday, Scalise pushed back — insisting Grisham's account of the events was wrong.

"This never happened. My family went to visit the White House while I was still in the hospital and were graciously given a tour by President and Mrs. Trump," Scalise wrote, along with photos showing his family members standing alongside Donald and Melania Trump in the White House.

"This is another pathetic attempt by a disgraced former staffer to tell lies in order to sell books," Scalise added, directing some of his ire at the media.

He argued outlets had not done enough fact-checking in sharing details of the book: "The fact they need to stoop so low to make up verifiably false stories about a shooting victim and his family to paint a false picture of the Trumps tells you everything you need to know about their credibility."

Asked if there was a separate instance in which Scalise himself was at the White House with his wife and Mrs. Trump declined to speak with the couple — as Grisham describes in her book — a spokesperson for the lawmaker told PEOPLE in a statement: "Whip Scalise never went to the White House with his family for an unscheduled visit following his release from the hospital, so Ms. Grisham's account is entirely false."

"The only time his family ever went to the White House for an unscheduled visit was in June 2017 while he was still in the hospital — that's where those pictures are from," the spokesperson said.

In a statement, Scalise further clarified: "First Lady Melania Trump not only came out to meet my family at the White House, she and the first family also spent time and took pictures with my family in the Red Room, and never even went into the Blue Room, as it was falsely depicted in Stephanie Grisham's book."

Scalise continued in his own statement: "The fact that Ms. Grisham needs to make up verifiably false stories about a recovering shooting victim and his family to paint a false picture of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is disgusting, and should tell you everything you need to know about the credibility of this book."

In an appearance Monday on Good Morning America, Grisham said she has regrets about serving in President Trump's White House.

Asked by host George Stephanopoulos whether she had "enabled" a culture of dishonesty at the White House, Grisham responded,"Yes."

She continued: "I've reflected on that and I regret that. Especially now when watching him, and so many people, push the false election narrative. I now want to, in whatever way I can, educate the public about the behaviors within the White House because it does look like he's going to try to run in 2024."

Elsewhere in the interview, Grisham said she and others in the Trump White House got "heady with power" and were more concerned with "surviving" than with serving the country.

"I have no illusions right now that people are suddenly going to think I'm some hero," she told Stephanopoulos. "That's not what this is about. This has not been a fun process for me … the left doesn't like me; the right doesn't like me. But I have gone back to basics. I have my family and I have my friends. People can take this book for what it is — it's honest, and that's all I can say."

Grisham's book, which follows a long line of books by other former staffers describing a dysfunctional administration, has nonetheless been dismissed by the Trumps and some of her former co-workers who say she is re-casting events to benefit herself.