Extremist House Members, New Rep. George Santos Are Granted Committee Assignments Under Speaker McCarthy

Some of the furthest-right members of the House of Representatives got their committee assignments Tuesday after being earlier stripped of their assignments for controversial behavior.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar — both of whom were previously booted from their committees via a House vote — were granted new committee assignments this week.

Greene will serve on the House Homeland Security Committee, whose GOP members have already begun laying the groundwork for an impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, CNN reports.

In Feb. 2021, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments due to her past support of conspiracy theories, violent rhetoric and other behavior.

But Greene has made inroads with more moderate members of her party lately, throwing her support behind McCarthy even as he faced an uphill battle to secure the speakership.

Marjorie Taylor Greene. John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Gosar, meanwhile, will serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources, on which he previously served before being censured and stripped of that assignment for posting a bizarre video on social media that depicted an animated version of himself attacking New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had earlier indicated he planned to place Gosar and Greene back on committees once he took over.

CNN reports that the new committee rosters still need to be ratified by the entire House GOP, but are likely to be approved.

Paul Gosar. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty

McCarthy, who was elected House speaker earlier this month after 15 consecutive rounds of voting, said Tuesday that Rep. George Santos will also be among the new lawmakers to be seated on a committee.

"He'll get seated on committees," McCarthy told reporters, The Hill reports.

Last week, McCarthy said Santos should not be seated on any top committees such as Appropriations, Ways and Means, Financial Services or Energy and Commerce.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Examiner reportedly heard from an inside source that Santos had been tapped for the House Committee on Small Business.

Rep. George Santos outside his office on Capitol Hill. Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

The New York Republican, who recently admitted to fabricating large portions of his resume, is currently under both federal and county investigations and facing calls from even some in his own party to resign.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, McCarthy said he "always had a few questions" about Santos' resume, but he has not joined some of his fellow Republicans in calling for the lawmaker's resignation.

"I try to stick by the Constitution," McCarthy told reporters last week, per The Hill. "The voters elected him to serve. If there is a concern, and he has to go through the Ethics, let him move through that."