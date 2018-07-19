Protestors Rig Google Images So That When You Search 'Idiot,' Donald Trump's Face Appears

President Donald Trump is topping Google Images — and not in a good way.

Critics of the president figured out a way to game Google Images’ algorithm so that when someone searches for the word “idiot”, photos of Trump show up.

According to The Guardian, the Google Images association between Trump and the word “idiot” began after British demonstrators used the Green Day song “American Idiot” in huge and forceful protests against Trump during his visit to the U.K. last week.

But since then, some Reddit users have managed to strengthen the link by upvoting a post featuring a photo of Trump alongside the word “idiot”, The Guardian reports.

Donald Trump JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

As of Wednesday night, nine of the first 10 results on Google Images searches for “idiot” were of or related to Trump, TIME reports. By Thursday afternoon, that number was down to six out of 10.

According to Fortune, this act of internet protest is known as “Google bombing”. Other past examples of this include one showing British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s biography in response to searches for the word “liar”, and another returning Bill O’Reilly’s homepage for the search term “terrorist sympathizer”.