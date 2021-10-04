Glennon Doyle Lost Sleep Over Appearance on Hillary Clinton's Podcast
"I was so nervous," the author says of being asked to do an episode of the Gracie Award-winning You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton
Glennon Doyle could barely contain her excitement over being asked to join a recent episode of a podcast — but not just any podcast.
"Last year I had the immense pleasure to be invited on to You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton," says Doyle, the Momastery founder and best-selling author of Carry On, Warrior, Love Warrior and Untamed.
Doyle, 45, recalls her opportunity to speak with the former U.S. secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate while presenting Clinton with 2021 Gracie Award for best Entertainment Podcast Host.
"The night before the podcast, I was so nervous that I didn't sleep," Doyle says in an exclusive clip from the 46th Annual Gracie Awards. "So the morning of the podcast, I drank five mugs of coffee. And my wife woke up to a poster in our bedroom that said, 'It's Hillary Clinton Day!'"
Doyle married soccer star Abby Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist at the Games in London and Athens, in 2017.
The Gracies are presented annually by the Alliance for Women in Media. This year's celebration of excellence in media for, by and about women will stream live Tuesday on Facebook.
Lauren Ash will host the ceremony. Singers Jewel and CeCe Winans will perform. Dozens of impressive names are presenting and receiving awards alongside Doyle and Clinton, who recorded an episode of You and Me Both, titled "Doing Hard Things," that debuted in March. Doyle has her own podcast called We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle.
Clinton, who recently received an honorary degree from Oxford and joined forces with her husband and other former presidents and first ladies to welcome refugees from Afghanistan to the U.S., launched You and Me Both with iHeartRadio Podcast Network at the start of 2021.