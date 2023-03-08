Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh

The former second lady of Pennsylvania joined the volunteer Rivers Edge 113 firefighting crew in December

Published on March 8, 2023 05:28 PM
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, whose husband is freshman Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, stepped in to fight a dangerous blaze in East Pittsburgh.

Gisele was seen with her fellow firefighters at the scene of the three-alarm fire early Tuesday. Wearing her full gear, Gisele walked through the area while on the phone in footage captured by Pittsburgh Action News.

The former second lady of Pennsylvania joined the Rivers Edge 113 crew in December. She announced the move on Facebook in mid-December, sharing a snap of her rocking her gear and standing in front of a fire truck.

"Say hello to Rivers Edge 113 newest member (still lots of work ahead but excited and ready to learn)" she wrote, before thanking "the entire team" for mentoring her. "And please consider supporting your local volunteer fire department."

Gisele's new venture came just before John was sworn in as a U.S. senator on Jan. 3. Prior to that, her husband served as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

Gisele celebrated John's big moment with a gallery of photos on Facebook that featured the pair and their three children posing with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Allow me to introduce you to Pennsylvania's Junior (and very cute) Senator, John Fetterman💙,"she captioned the milestone photos.

John won the Pennsylvania Senate race in November over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Gisele married John in 2008 and they share three kids together: Karl, Gracie and August. The two first connected after Gisele wrote him a letter inquiring about Braddock, Pa., where he was mayor at the time, and the efforts to revitalize the community.

Originally from Brazil, Gisele received her green card in 2004, four years before her marriage, and became a U.S. citizen in 2009. She has devoted her life to helping others, with a focus on nutrition, food equity and meeting Pennsylvanians' basic needs.

