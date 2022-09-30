Ginni Thomas Stands by Stolen Election Claims in Jan. 6 Interview, Denies Talking to Husband Clarence About It

Following her more-than-four-hour testimony on Thursday, Jan. 6 committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told CNN that Thomas expressed her continued belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 election

September 30, 2022
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas still believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump — but she says she didn't speak to her husband about it.

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas delivered voluntary testimony before the the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots on Thursday, denying that she spoke to Clarence about any of what she called her "volunteer campaign activities."

"Regarding the 2020 election, I did not speak with him at all about the details of my volunteer campaign activities," Thomas said in an opening statement obtained by The Federalist. "And I did not speak with him at all about the details of my post-election activities, which were minimal, in any event. I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved with those challenges in any way."

But Thomas did apparently express her continued belief that the election was stolen. Following her more-than-four-hour testimony on Thursday, Jan. 6 investigative committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told CNN that Thomas expressed her continued belief that Trump had won the 2020 election.

"Yes, she said that," Thompson said when asked by a reporter if Thomas still thought the election was stolen.

Thomas has previously acknowledged that she attended the rally that preceded the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, though she told The Washington Free Beacon that she left before then-President Trump addressed the crowd.

She has insisted, however, she "played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events."

But behind closed doors, Thomas espoused her view that Trump — who lost both the popular and electoral votes — had actually won the election, and that Joe Biden had somehow pulled off a great "heist."

Reports show that, in text message, Thomas pleaded with former chief of staff Mark Meadows to "not concede," writing: "It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back."

In other messages, sent when news outlets began calling the race for Biden, Thomas wrote to Meadows: "Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

But Thomas didn't just speak to Meadows.

The Washington Post reported in June that the committee had obtained emails reportedly showing that Thomas was also in contact with conservative attorney John Eastman, a central figure in the investigation who had written a detailed plan to attempt to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

She also reached out to elected officials, with the Post reporting earlier in June that Thomas also "pressed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona ... to set aside Joe Biden's popular vote victory and 'choose' presidential electors."

Thomas' communications regarding the 2020 presidential election have raised questions about whether it poses a conflict of interest for her husband, and if he should recuse himself from Supreme Court cases related to the 2020 presidential election.

In her opening statement to the Jan. 6 committee, however, Thomas said that she didn't discuss politics — nor pending Supreme Court cases — with her husband.

"I can guarantee that my husband has never spoken with me about pending cases at the Court," Thomas said, per The Federalist. "It's an iron clad rule in our home."

"She continued: Additionally, [Justice Thomas] is uninterested in politics, and I generally do not discuss with him my day-to-day work in politics, the topics I am working on, who I am calling, emailing, texting, or meeting."

