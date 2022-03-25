Justice Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Urged Mark Meadows to Overturn 2020 Election, Texts Reveal

Texts between Ginni Thomas and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows show Thomas' refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and keep Donald Trump in power

The bipartisan committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots has obtained texts from Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urging then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The 29 texts, which were reported by The Washington Post and CBS News Thursday, were sent between Nov. 5, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021. In the messages, Ginni, 65, beseeched Meadows, 62, to do what he could to keep Donald Trump in power, despite President Joe Biden's win.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one message sent to Meadows on Nov. 10 — when Biden, 79, was predicted to win the presidency — Ginni claimed he was attempting to pull off a "heist."

"Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice," she wrote, according to the Post. "The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

Meadows later sent Ginni a message on Nov. 24, proclaiming that the 2020 election was "a fight of good versus evil."

"Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues," he wrote, per the Post. "I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it."

Ginni replied, "Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!"

Mark Meadows Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In the first message between Ginni and Meadows sent two days after the election on Nov. 5, she shared a link to a YouTube video titled "TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN," the outlet reported.

The video — which has since been removed from YouTube — was referring to former State Department official Pieczenik, who has appeared on InfoWars with Alex Jones, and once claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was "a false-flag operation," according to The New York Times.

"I hope this is true; never heard anything like this before, or even a hint of it. Possible???," Ginni wrote to Meadows, according to the Post. "Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states," she continued, referring to a false QAnon theory about fraudulent mail-in ballots.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump President Joe Biden (L) and former president Donald Trump | Credit: Getty Images

The next day, on Nov. 5, Ginni sent Meadows a message reading, "Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition."

She followed up her message with another text sent Nov. 6, which read, "Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back."

Ginni also referenced a "Jared" in her messages to Meadows, which the Post speculated could be a reference to senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who is married to his daughter Ivanka.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved," Ginni texted Meadows on Nov. 13.

The texts also show Ginni's hopes to make Sidney Powell, a lawyer who has repeatedly shared conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud, as the "the lead and the face" of Trump's legal team.

George Terwilliger III, Meadows' attorney, confirmed the existence of the 29 messages to the Post. While he told the outlet neither he nor his client would comment on specific texts, he added, "nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues."

Virginia Thomas Virginia Thomas | Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Terwilliger and the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Ginni is a prominent conservative activist — and has posted frequently on social media, including eyebrow-raising memes about current events — which causes controversy because of her husband's role and the Supreme Court's official position that it is apolitical.

She recently acknowledged being in attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally near the White House that preceded the pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol. But she said she left before Trump spoke at that event and was "disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened."