Body of RFK's Missing Great-Grandson Found 6 Days After Canoe Accident That Also Killed Boy's Mom

Police say the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon, was found on Wednesday afternoon — six days after he and his mother vanished into the choppy waters of the Chesapeake Bay in a deadly canoe accident.

McKean’s body had been found two days earlier, on Monday.

On Wednesday, officials said separately that she had accidentally drowned.

Gideon’s body was found about 2,000 feet from his mother, police said.

McKean’s body was discovered two and a half miles from her mother’s waterfront property in Shady Side, Maryland, where she and Gideon had launched their canoe in order to retrieve a stray ball during a game of kickball on Thursday, according to McKean’s husband.

But high winds carried the mother-son duo out into open water of the larger bay where they were also beset by high waves.

About 30 minutes after first setting out, they were spotted from shore by an onlooker who called 911. But McKean and Gideon soon vanished from sight and were not seen alive again.

Their canoe and paddle were found later on Thursday.

The following day, Maeve’s husband and Gideon’s dad, David McKean, said that the rescue search for the pair had been suspended, with both presumed dead.

“The search that began yesterday afternoon went on throughout the night and continued all day today,” David wrote in an emotional Facebook post. “It is now dark again. It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small.”

“It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away,” he added.

“Gideon was 8, but he may as well have been 38,” David wrote of his “deeply compassionate” oldest son.

“He spent hours upstairs reading, learning everything he could about sports, and trying to decipher the mysteries of the stock market,” David continued in his tribute. “But he was also incredibly social, athletic, and courageous.”

“For his school picture, he gathered a couple of his many friends to be in the shot with him,” the heartbroken father wrote. “He played every sport he could, complaining to me that even though he was often playing six days a week, there was still that seventh day, and why hadn’t I signed him up for something else.”

“And he was brave, leading his friends in games, standing up to people who he thought were wrong (including his parents), and relishing opportunities to go on adventures with friends, even those he’d just met. It is impossible to sum up Gideon here. I am heartbroken to even have to try. I used to marvel at him as a toddler and worry that he was too perfect to exist in this world. It seems to me now that he was.”

Of his wife Maeve — with whom he shared two more children, Gabriella, 7, and Toby, 2 1/2 — David called her his “everything.”

“She was my best friend and my soulmate,” he said. “I am terrified by the idea that this will fade over time. You could hear Maeve’s laugh a block away—and she laughed a lot. She was magical—with endless energy that she would put toward inventing games for our children, taking on another project at work or in our community, and spending time with our friends.”

Maeve is one of slain Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughters and a great-niece of former President John F. Kennedy.