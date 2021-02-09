"If Mr. Raffensberger didn't want to receive calls about the election, he shouldn't have run for secretary of state," a Trump spokesman says

Georgia Secretary of State Launches Probe of Donald Trump’s Call to ‘Find’ More Votes

As Donald Trump's unprecedented second impeachment trial began Tuesday, the former president found himself in another investigation, this one launched by Georgia's secretary of state.

Walter Jones, a spokesman for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, confirmed the probe in a statement to PEOPLE.

The state is focused on an infamous Jan. 2 phone call between Trump, 74, and Raffensperger, 65, in which the former president aired his conspiratorial theories about how he lost the election and asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes to declare him the state's winner. (Raffensperger oversees Georgia's elections.)

President Joe Biden's winning campaign against Trump also saw him beat his opponent in Georgia by some 12,000 votes — the first statewide Democrat to win there in years, thanks in large part to suburban backlash against Trump and strong Black support for Biden.

"So look, all I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump told Raffensperger, a noted Republican, during their call, which was soon leaked to The Washington Post.

Raffensperger declined to take up Trump's baseless claims of fraud.

Jones described the investigation to PEOPLE and other media outlets as "fact-finding and administrative in nature."

"Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General," the spokesman said.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint from George Washington University law professor John Banzhaf, who tells PEOPLE it was the fourth time he made the effort in recent weeks, "finally" triggering an investigation.

"Such a criminal investigation, and prosecution if appropriate, is required and necessary in the public interest, given the outrageous nature of the two telephone calls," Banzhaf says.

In addition to the Jan. 2 call, Trump also spoke with a Georgia official in December and made similar entreaties.

The investigators handling the case are veteran law enforcement officials, according to a source familiar with the process. Some are former homicide and burglary detectives.

Authorities will be free to handle the case as they would any other. Though there is no apparent plan to do so, questioning Trump is not out of the question.

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller said in a statement that "there was nothing improper or untoward" about the Jan. 2 call, in which the former president is heard on tape pressing the election official to "find" votes in order to swing the contest in his favor.

"If Mr. Raffensberger didn't want to receive calls about the election, he shouldn't have run for secretary of state," Miller added.

Investigations may take months or longer, the source familiar says.