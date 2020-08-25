Vernon Jones initially endorsed Trump in April, immediately drawing criticism from his fellow Democrats in Georgia

Ga. Democrat Is Featured at RNC for His Trump Support — After Colleagues Called Him 'Embarrassment'

Democratic lawmaker Vernon Jones, a state representative from Georgia, initially turned heads when he endorsed President Donald Trump in April.

Jones did so again with a pointed speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, accusing the Democratic Party of holding Black people in the U.S. back from progress — repeating a common criticism from Trump himself.

"The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation," Jones, 59, said. "We have been forced to be there for decades and generations."

Jones pointed to a mid-June photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats sharing a moment of silence for George Floyd while wearing kente cloths.

"As if pandering were enough to keep us satisfied," Jones said, before diving into his background growing up in North Carolina.

Jones’ appearance at the opening night of his rival party’s national convention comes as polls show Trump badly faring among Black voters. A CBS News poll fielded just before last week’s Democratic National Convention showed that 90 percent of Black likely voters nationwide planned to cast their ballot for Joe Biden.

Democratic lawmakers in Georgia had been quick to rebuke Jones for endorsing Trump back in April. State Sen. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of Georgia's Democratic Party, called Jones an "embarrassment" soon after the endorsement, according to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC also reported that a number of Democratic lawmakers in the state responded to Jones by endorsing his primary opponent, community activist Rhonda Taylor.

"We're not sure what was on Vernon's mind. It's antithetical to what we believe in," Democratic state Rep. James Beverly said then, according to the AJC. "We can't support an ideology that's diametrically opposed to who we are and what we value."

Following his endorsement of Trump, Jones said he would not seek re-election in November, leaving Taylor to run unopposed. "I have left the plantation," he said, the AJC reported.

Jones' endorsement echoed that of New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who left the Democratic Party late last year after voting against Trump's impeachment. Jones' support, however, was even more notable given his background as a Black lawmaker in Georgia, where Black voters are a crucial Democratic constituency.

Trump, 74, has a long history of racist and inflammatory remarks: He built his national political profile in part on spreading the conspiracy that Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and he notoriously took out a full-page ad in New York City newspapers in implicit reaction to case of the "Central Park Five," arguing that “muggers and murderers” should receive the death penalty if their victims die. (The suspects in that case, who were Black and Hispanic boys, had been wrongly imprisoned.)

In an episode that Vice President Biden has made key to his campaign against Trump, the president said there were "very fine people on both sides" after a Unite the Right rally in Virginia in 2017 that resulted in one counter-protester's death.

At the RNC on Monday night, some of the speakers pushed back on the perception of Trump as a racist. Former football star Herschel Walker was one such supporter; Rep. Jones was another.

The Democrats similarly invited Republican politicians to speak out against Trump, and in favor of Biden during last week's DNC (which, like the RNC, went all-remote during the novel coronavirus pandemic).