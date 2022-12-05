Georgia's No. 2 Republican Says Herschel Walker Will Be Remembered Among Nation's Worst GOP Candidates

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he won't support his party's Senate nominee in the upcoming runoff election, opting instead to vote for nobody

By
Published on December 5, 2022 12:15 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock (10505192a) Geoff Duncan, Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor, arrives at an election-night watch party in Athens, Ga. A new report is raising concerns about a Georgia law that provides tax credits for donations to rural hospitals in the state that are struggling financially. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who championed the tax credit in the Georgia legislature, said in a statement, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that he expected to see some changes, but wants "to ensure it continues to be a vital lifeline to rural communities and their ability to deliver quality healthcare all across this state Hospital Tax Credit Audit, Athens, USA - 06 Nov 2018; NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Herschel Walker. Photo: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Getty

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is speaking out against his own party's Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, ahead of the consequential Georgia runoff election on Tuesday.

More specifically, Duncan, the state's No. 2 official, told CBS News in an interview that Walker, 60, "will probably go down in history as one of the worst candidates in our party's history."

Republicans need maximum voter participation on Tuesday in order to prevent Democrats from widening their Senate majority, and Duncan's lack of enthusiasm toward Walker could further thwart his chances.

While former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have endorsed Walker, the Republican candidate has struggled to garner widespread support in his campaign to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Throughout Walker's campaign, he has routinely been caught in lies, and more recently faced scandal with allegations of domestic violence and paying for abortions for two women.

During the CBS interview, Duncan, 47, said I've "got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country."

He continued, "This wasn't the right brand for Republicanism. I think Herschel Walker will probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history."

Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Ben Gray/AP Photo

Last week, Duncan told CNN's John Berman that he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote early and, once he made it to the voting booth, was confronted with "the most disappointing ballot I've ever stared at in my entire life."

He continued: "I had two candidates that I just couldn't find anything that made sense for me to put my vote behind, and so I walked out of that ballot box showing up to vote but not voting for either one of them."

Duncan isn't the first to voice his displeasure with the Republican candidate.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said Walker "does not deserve to be in the United States Senate based on his veracity and what he said and what he hadn't said."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

On Thursday, Barack Obama criticized Walker's rambling speech about how a character without faith could not kill a vampire.

"Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it's better to be a vampire or a werewolf," Obama told the crowd in Atlanta. "This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was 7. Then I grew up."

Obama continued, "As far as I'm concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator. This would be funny if he weren't running for Senate."

Walker and Warnock received nearly equal shares of votes in November's general election, with neither reaching the required 50% vote threshold to win the race outright. The runoff election on Tuesday will see them face off again, this time without third-party candidate Chase Oliver in the race, leaving his approximately 80,000 votes up for grabs.

Related Articles
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Says He Didn't Vote for Herschel Walker or Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff
Barack (left) and Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama Appear in New Ads for Raphael Warnock in Final Days of Georgia Senate Race
Raphael Warnock
15-Year-Old Shot in Savannah While Allegedly Campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia Senate Candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Will Advance to a December Runoff Election
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
80K Votes Are Up for Grabs in the Georgia Senate Runoff — How Republicans and Democrats Plan to Fight for Them
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
Control of Senate Remains Unknown, as All Eyes Turn to 4 Battleground Races Still Too Close to Call
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
These 4 States May Determine Our Next President — Other Traditional Toss-Ups Don't Swing Like They Used To
Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia.
Herschel Walker Faces New Allegations of Violence, Infidelity from Former Girlfriends
chuck schumer
Democrats Maintain Control of Senate, Fending Off Strong Republican Challengers in Several Battleground Races
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly 'Livid,' 'Screaming at Everyone' over Midterm Results, as Prominent Republicans Speak Out
polling place
Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results
Senate Leader Chuck Schumer
Chuck Schumer Caught on Hot Mic Giving Biden Bad News About Democratic Prospects in Midterm Elections
Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hold their hands up after giving remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection in Most Important Race for Democrats
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow