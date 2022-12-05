Georgia's No. 2 Republican Says Herschel Walker Will Be Remembered Among Nation's Worst GOP Candidates

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is speaking out against his own party's Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, ahead of the consequential Georgia runoff election on Tuesday.

More specifically, Duncan, the state's No. 2 official, told CBS News in an interview that Walker, 60, "will probably go down in history as one of the worst candidates in our party's history."

Republicans need maximum voter participation on Tuesday in order to prevent Democrats from widening their Senate majority, and Duncan's lack of enthusiasm toward Walker could further thwart his chances.

While former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have endorsed Walker, the Republican candidate has struggled to garner widespread support in his campaign to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Throughout Walker's campaign, he has routinely been caught in lies, and more recently faced scandal with allegations of domestic violence and paying for abortions for two women.

During the CBS interview, Duncan, 47, said I've "got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country."

He continued, "This wasn't the right brand for Republicanism. I think Herschel Walker will probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history."

Ben Gray/AP Photo

Last week, Duncan told CNN's John Berman that he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote early and, once he made it to the voting booth, was confronted with "the most disappointing ballot I've ever stared at in my entire life."

He continued: "I had two candidates that I just couldn't find anything that made sense for me to put my vote behind, and so I walked out of that ballot box showing up to vote but not voting for either one of them."

Duncan isn't the first to voice his displeasure with the Republican candidate.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said Walker "does not deserve to be in the United States Senate based on his veracity and what he said and what he hadn't said."

On Thursday, Barack Obama criticized Walker's rambling speech about how a character without faith could not kill a vampire.

"Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it's better to be a vampire or a werewolf," Obama told the crowd in Atlanta. "This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was 7. Then I grew up."

Obama continued, "As far as I'm concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator. This would be funny if he weren't running for Senate."

Walker and Warnock received nearly equal shares of votes in November's general election, with neither reaching the required 50% vote threshold to win the race outright. The runoff election on Tuesday will see them face off again, this time without third-party candidate Chase Oliver in the race, leaving his approximately 80,000 votes up for grabs.