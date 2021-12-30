Rep. Andrew Clyde and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have a huge combined total in fines but remain defiant about following the pandemic-era rule

Pair of Georgia Lawmakers Have Surpassed $100,000 in Fines for Refusing to Wear a Mask on the House Floor

Two Republican members of Congress are paying a hefty price for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Andrew Clyde — who both represent districts in Georgia — have been fined more than a whopping $100,000 for breaking the rule, according to The New York Times.

A congressional mask mandate was implemented in January to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among members and staff. The penalty for not masking up on the floor of the House is $500 for the first offense after a warning, and $2,500 for each subsequent offense.

Greene, 47, received a warning on May 18. On May 19, she was caught without a mask in the first of many violations that followed. By November, she'd racked up $48,000 in fines for ignoring the policy.

Now, the Times reports that she's been fined more than 30 times, while Clyde, 58, has been fined at least 14 times at a cost of at least $30,000.

In a statement emailed to PEOPLE by her rep on Thursday, Greene blamed the fines on Democrats, who she compared to "tyrannical dictators with mandates and lock downs," adding: "Now, the American people have had enough and are standing up against these outrageous and unconstitutional policies."

She added that she will continue not wearing a mask, despite the fines, which will come out of her taxpayer-funded salary.

"I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don't want the American people to stand alone," the statement continued.

The controversial congresswoman, who has said she is not vaccinated and compared mask mandates to the horrors of the Holocaust (she later apologized for the latter comments), has been seen wearing a mask at the Capitol. One said, "Trump won," and another said, "Censored."

Clyde contested his fines in an October letter to Rep. Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat who chairs the House Ethics Committee. "I respectfully request that my appeal be granted, and any citation related to a violation … be permanently voided," he wrote, taking issue with how the rule is enforced and citing President Biden's mask-free address to the House chamber in April.

A rep for Clyde did not respond to an email requesting comment.

The Georgia lawmakers aren't the only ones who've been fined for violating the mask rule. Republicans Bob Good of Virginia, Brian Mast of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa have all faced at least one financial penalty, according to the Times.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was critical of the House's renewed mask mandate during the summer, saying it was not based on science, despite the reinstatement coming from Capitol physician Brian Monahan.

Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi reportedly responded by calling him a "moron."