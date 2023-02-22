Ga. Grand Jury Recommended Charges for More than a Dozen People in Election Interference Probe: Forewoman

The forewoman of a Georgia special grand jury examining Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results says it has recommended indictments of more than a dozen people.

Speaking to NBC News in a televised interview that aired on Nightly News Tuesday, special grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs confirmed that the list of those they recommended be charged was "not a short list."

Asked specifically if the list was more than a dozen names long, Kohrs said: "I would say that, yes."

Kohrs added that "there are certainly names that you will recognize," but hedged her response with this: "I don't think that there are any giant plot twists coming."

She would not confirm whether the list of recommendations includes Trump, saying only, "Potentially. It might."

Kohrs told NBC News that she did not vote in either the 2016 or 2020 elections (both of which included Trump) but volunteered to be foreperson in the grand jury.

The interview marks the latest window into the deliberations of the Georgia grand jury, which has been mired in secrecy as it examines whether Trump and his allies engaged in possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, a historically red state where he lost the popular vote to Democrat Joe Biden.

A major focus of the investigation was reportedly on a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump said he wanted to "find 11,780 votes" for himself.

Kohrs also spoke to The New York Times this week, saying that the grand jury "started with" the phone call made by Trump in its investigation.

She offered a tight-lipped response to the Times, as well, when asked if the grand jury had recommended an indictment of Trump himself.

"You're not going to be shocked," she told the outlet, being intentionally vague because the full findings from the report have not been released. "It's not rocket science ... you won't be too surprised."

Many other public figures were also examined as part of the probe, with the grand jury issuing subpoenas for testimony from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and other allies of the former president, including members of his legal team, such as attorneys John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.

Speaking to NBC News, Kohrs said Graham was "fantastic," and appeared honest in his testimony.

"He was personable. He was forthcoming. He was very willing to just have a conversation," she told the outlet of the South Carolina senator.

Giuliani, she said, also "respected" the process, despite fighting his subpoena "tooth and nail."

She was less impressed with Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, who she said "shared very little" in 90 minutes of testimony.

A small portion of the grand jury's nine-page report about the findings from its eight-month investigation was recently made public.

In a court order issued last week, a Fulton County judge said the jury had concluded its work and officially dissolved. The report is now with the district attorney, who will determine whether to seek criminal charges.