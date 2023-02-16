Georgia Grand Jury Suspects That Witnesses Committed Perjury in Trump Election Interference Case

The jury unanimously concluded that no widespread fraud occurred in Georgia during the 2020 election — and they proposed perjury charges for witnesses who "may have" lied under oath during the investigation

By
Published on February 16, 2023 11:51 AM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Donald Trump. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results said in its final report that "perjury may have been committed" by witnesses who testified in the case.

The jury recommended that the district attorney seek indictments "for such crimes where the evidence is compelling."

From the report, excerpts of which were released Thursday morning: "A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it."

Elsewhere in the report, the jury said it had determined "by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election."

It's unclear which witnesses the grand jury believes may have lied under oath. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said earlier that the jury had heard from a total of 75 witnesses, CNN reported.

Among those who were issued subpoenas for testimony were Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and other allies of the former president, including members of his legal team, such as attorneys John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.

Following the release of the report, it will now be up to Willis to determine whether, or whom, to charge in the case.

Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. David Walter Banks/Getty

The grand jury's focus was on whether Trump or his allies engaged in possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, a historically red state where he lost the popular vote to Democrat Joe Biden.

Almost immediately after losing the state, Trump pinned his loss on fraud, all while pressuring officials in the state to "find" votes in his favor.

Much of the scandal regarding his efforts in Georgia hinged on a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between the former president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump told the secretary to "find 11,780 votes" for him.

That phone call — which was leaked to The Washington Post and made public soon after — helped spark the various investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

The twice-impeached former president's post-White House life has been mired in intensifying investigations on various fronts.

Trump and his allies are also currently also facing a federal criminal investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and was recently the subject of a bipartisan House committee investigation into the Capitol riots, which took place after a "Stop the Steal" rally headlined by the former president.

The former president is also being probed for his handling of classified documents and his business dealings, and is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a former advice columnist who accused him of rape.

Trump, his family and his supporters have repeatedly and insistently denied wrongdoing in the various criminal, congressional and civil inquiries.

