Georgia Grand Juror Says Investigating Trump's Possible Election Interference Wasn't 'Rocket Science'

The foreman of a Georgia special grand jury examining Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results says it has recommended indictments of multiple people on a range of charges.

When asked by The New York Times about the charges that were recommended, grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs said, "It is not a short list." It's unclear, however, if Trump himself is on that list.

The Times specifically asked Kohrs whether the grand jury had recommended an indictment of Trump. "You're not going to be shocked," she told the outlet, being intentionally vague because the findings have not been released. "It's not rocket science ... you won't be too surprised."

In a court order issued last week, a Fulton County judge said the jury had concluded its work and officially dissolved, with a hearing to determine whether its final report will be made public to be held later this month.

The report contains the grand jury's determination of whether or not they believe Trump broke the law, and could include a recommendation of criminal charges toward him.

The grand jury's focus was on whether Trump and his allies engaged in possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, a historically red state where he lost the popular vote to Democrat Joe Biden.

Following his loss, Trump publicly blamed — without evidence — "fraud," all while pressuring officials in the state to "find" votes in his favor.

In a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump said he wanted to "find 11,780 votes" for himself.

That phone call — which was leaked to The Washington Post and made public soon after — helped spark the various investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

According to Kohrs, the grand jury "started with" the phone call made by Trump in its investigation.

"I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist," she told the Times. "You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there. I'm trying very hard to say that delicately."

Trump is not the only big name involved in the probe, meaning he's also not the only person at risk of being indicted.

Over the course of its investigation, the grand jury issued subpoenas for testimony from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and other allies of the former president, including members of his legal team, such as attorneys John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.

A section of the final grand jury report that was made public on Feb. 16 says the jury suspects that "one or more" witnesses committed perjury by lying during their testimony, but failed to mention anyone by name.