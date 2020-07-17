"I’m confident that Georgians don’t need a mandate to do the right thing," the governor said as the mayor responded: "A better use of taxpayer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing"

Georgia Governor Sues Atlanta Over City's Mask Rule as Mayor Vows: 'We Will See Them in Court'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing the leaders of Atlanta, the state capital, over coronavirus regulations there — including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' mask mandate and her recently announced call to revert the city's reopening to "phase one" as cases in the state have sharply risen in recent weeks.

Kemp, 57, filed the lawsuit on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It is the first effort by a governor to block a local government's orders on wearing masks. Other state leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, have required face masks to slow the spread of the virus.

“While we all agree that wearing a mask is effective, I’m confident that Georgians don’t need a mandate to do the right thing," Kemp, a Republican and political ally of President Donald Trump, told reporters on Friday, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

His suit argues he alone leads the state's coronavirus response and has the power to overrule local official's policies.

The suit also contends local leaders can't "change" the governor's executive orders. (Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday saying local officials could not introduce mandatory mask policies).

The governor believes Atlanta's "unenforceable” mask policy creates confusion among residents over which rules to follow and also hurts businesses.

Not so, say local lawmakers.

“The notion that we are somehow interfering with businesses or people’s right to work is simply baseless and a waste of taxpayer money,” Bottoms, 50, told NBC News Friday.

"A better use of taxpayer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing," she said in a separate statement. "If being sued by the state is what it takes to save lives in Atlanta, then we will see them in court.”

More than 3,000 Georgians have died from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to a New York Times tracker. At least 120,848 people in the state have been infected.

About a fifth of all cases and deaths are in the two counties that cover Atlanta.

Image zoom Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Andrea Smith/AP/Shutterstock

Bottoms told CNN this week she believes Trump, 74, broke the law when he visited the state Wednesday by not wearing a mask at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The mayor told NBC News she feels Kemp's lawsuit came as a retaliation for her comment and accused the governor of "putting politics over people."

Bottoms issued an order July 8 which called on Atlantans "to wear a mask or a cloth face covering" while in public. The mayor's order also applied to the airport, where Trump arrived without a mask.

Other cities around the state issued similar orders for mask requirements this month, as cases have risen in the state.

The city of Savannah adopted a mandatory mask order on July 1 and its mayor, Van Johnson, joined Bottoms this week in criticizing the governor's stance.

Image zoom Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us," Johnson tweeted Wednesday, in response to the Kemp's initial executive order. "Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can."

Members of Atlanta's city council were also named in Kemp's lawsuit Thursday.

Dustin Hills was among some of the council members who joined Bottoms in admonishing the governor's legal effort to block the city's mask rule as cases continue rising across the country.

"As a nurse, this is despicable," Hills tweeted.