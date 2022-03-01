"The fact that they're premature plays against us," the babies' father said. "They need to stay put. We need to take them out"

Ga. Couple Seeks Help for Preemie Twin Boys Born via Surrogate in Ukraine: 'Get Our Babies Out'

A Georgia couple is seeking help for their infant twins, whom they say were born in Ukraine via surrogate on Friday in the early stages of the ongoing Russian invasion.

Sasha Spektor and Irma Nuñez say their sons, Lenny and Moishe Spektor, were born premature in Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, at a little more than 32 weeks.

Unable to be by their surrogate's side for the birth, the parents are in the U.S. and now frantically looking for a hospital with an underground bomb shelter as well as a way for their kids and the surrogate to leave the war-torn country once it's safe to travel.

"They came into the world two months early, at the end of a complicated pregnancy and the beginning of a war," a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the parents' efforts. "Lenny and Moishe are healthy (and hairy!) but need additional medical care before they are strong enough to travel to the United States."

The babies' early arrival in an invasion has created an additional obstacle, Spektor said in an interview with Today on Tuesday.

"The fact that they're premature plays against us," he said. "They need to stay put. We need to take them out."

Adonis Fertility International, a U.S.-based surrogacy provider, said nearly 100 American and Canadian clients are affected by the war in Ukraine, which has already killed or wounded hundreds and sent numerous people fleeing.

"Sasha and Irma will soon head to Warsaw [in Poland], where they will work to coordinate medical transport out of Kyiv then exit from Ukraine for their boys, as well as for the surrogate who carried them, her 6-year-old son, and possibly two other newborns from the same agency," according to the GoFundMe page.

One of the twins, Moishie, is having trouble breathing, according to the Today report.

Spektor, the boys' father, said a hunt for special milk for preemies illustrated the complexities of caring for newborns during the fighting.

"I talked to this pharmacy in the morning," he told Today of trying to locate the formula by phone. "By afternoon, when one of our contacts got there, it was already shelled and it was closed."

He also asked for President Joe Biden's help.

"Just get our babies out," Spektor said. "If that's not possible, at least to Lviv, somewhere westward [in Ukraine], where they would be safe."

More than $50,000 of the $60,000 goal has been raised for the twins so far.

According to the GoFundMe page, "any remaining funds will go to help other refugees from Ukraine."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on Thursday, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE recently of the moment her city was bombed.

"This is just panic," she said.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelensky, called for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Biden said as the invasion began in force last week.