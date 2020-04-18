Image zoom MIKE FIALA/Getty Images; Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush is remembering former Arizona Governor Jane Hull and her husband, who died within hours of each other on Thursday.

Both Jane — the state’s first-ever woman to be elected governor — and her husband, Dr. Terry Hull, had been in declining health and died of natural causes, former Gov. Jan Brewer told the Associated Press.

“Laura and I are saddened by the loss of Governor Jane Dee and Dr. Terry Hull. Both were dedicated leaders for the people of Arizona; Jane Dee as both a teacher and a public servant, and Terry as a physician,” Bush said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday.

“Losing both Jane Dee and Terry on the same day is a testament to their love story,” the 43rd president continued, “but it also brings great sadness to those they loved.”

“We send our condolences to the Hull family and the people of Arizona as they mourn our friends — their Governor and Dr. Hull,” Bush concluded.

Jane was also Arizona’s first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives and Secretary of State and was remembered as “a trailblazer and principled leader” by current Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who shared the news of her death in a statement on Twitter Friday.

“Jane’s vision and commitment, especially to our state’s kids, will have a lasting impact,” Ducey’s statement said, calling the politician and her husband “a team dedicated to each other throughout their lives.”

“Through 25 years of public service, Governor Hull steered Arizona through sometimes turbulent political times, providing steady leadership and an unwavering commitment to doing what’s right and ethical,” his statement continued. “She will be remembered for her strength of conviction, grace and ability to bring people together for the long-time benefit of all Arizonans.”

Jane was part of the group of women known as the “Fab 5” in 1990s Arizona when the highest seats in government were all held by women. In addition to Jane as governor, the group included Betsey Bayless as Secretary of State, Janet Napolitano as the state Attorney General, Carol Springer as treasurer, and Lisa Graham Keegan as the superintendent of public instruction.