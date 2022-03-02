George W. Bush Recounts the Time Vladimir Putin 'Dissed' His Dog

According to Bush, the Russian President said his dog was "bigger, stronger, and faster" than the American president's pooch

Former President George W. Bush offered some unique insight into the psyche of Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, relaying an exchange the world leaders once had years ago involving their pets.

Bush, headlining a benefit fundraiser for the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center on Tuesday, recounted the story of how he once hosted Putin and introduced him to his Scottish Terrier, Barney.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I introduced Vladimir Putin to Barney, our Scottish terrier, and [he] dissed him," Bush told the audience during a Q&A, Politico reports.

Bush continued: "A year later, Laura and I go visit Vladimir and his wife — this was before he decided to be with a gymnast 30 years younger — and he says, 'I want you to meet my dog.' I said, 'Yeah, sure.' And I'll never forget, out runs a huge Russian hound," Bush said. "And Putin says 'Bigger, stronger, and faster than Barney.' "

Continuing his story, Bush added that he relayed the anecdote to the Canadian prime minister, who responded: "At least he only showed you his dog."

The Bush's dog, Barney, was a loyal friend to the family until his death in 2013, at which time the former president said the terrier "never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend."

Elsewhere in the discussion, Politico reports that Bush offered a more serious take on Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine — which began on Feb. 24 and was ordered by Putin, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

"In [his] view, the demise of the Soviet Union is bad for the Russian people, so we're watching him try to reinstate Soviet hegemony," Bush said, per Politico. "He picks weak people to do that. He thought Ukraine was weak, but it's not. Ukraine is showing a backbone and a spine that this world sorely needs to see."

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including more than 100 children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

The invasion has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping" — a claim disputed by the west.