George W. Bush and Laura Bush Receive a Special Seafood Delivery on Labor Day at Walker's Point

George W. Bush and Laura Bush couldn’t let the summer come to a close without some local seafood!

On Monday, the former president, 73, and first lady, 72, were treated to a personal delivery from The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine for a Labor Day treat.

The Bush family has consistently spent their summers in Kennebunkport, as their compound on Walker’s Point is also located in the northeast coastal town.

“Special delivery to Walkers Point tonight!” the small eatery wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of an employee standing beside George and Laura as he held out a plate of their fried seafood favorites. “It was a great way to end the summer season.”

Located near the bridge over the Kennebunk River, The Clam Shack is known for its “award-winning fried food, traditional boiled lobster dinners and lobster rolls served on freshly baked buns from a local bakery.”

Though the Bushes were treated to a special delivery on Monday, the small eatery typically only offers take-out orders but provides a nice outdoor seating area overlooking the river and boardwalk.

The shack’s origins date back to 1968, making it a staple in Kennebunkport’s community for locals and tourists alike.

The Bush family, meanwhile, has used the Maine property as a summer getaway for more than a century.

George H. W. Bush‘s maternal great-grandfather David Davis Walker and grandfather George Herbert “Bert” Walker initially purchased the property in the late 1800s.

Monday’s seafood treat was a delicious end to what’s been a very busy summer for the Bush family.

In August, George and Laura’s daughter, Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child and first son, Henry “Hal” Harold Hager. The newborn joined big sisters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6.

Shortly after Jenna welcomed her baby, George and Laura had the opportunity to meet their new grandson for the very first time, with the former president sharing the sweet moment in a series of photos on his Instagram.

“@laurawbush and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family. We are happy for the proud parents, @jennabhager and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love,” George captioned the touching shots.

“We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal,” he added.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the birth, Jenna admitted how excited her parents were to have a new addition in their family — and George even hoped that he would share names with the newborn.

“They’re over the moon about it,” Jenna told PEOPLE of her parents processing the exciting news. “My dad keeps joking that we need to name him George.”

After Hal’s arrival, Jenna also shared how the former president was especially excited to finally have a little boy in the family. (In addition to having two granddaughters, George is also a proud parent to two daughters of his own: Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush.)

“We had two girls. That’s all he’s ever known,” she told PEOPLE, adding that while George absolutely adores “our girls,” it’ll “be nice for him to have a little fishing buddy as well.”