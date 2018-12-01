George W. Bush Opens Up About Father's Death by Remembering His Parents' Long Love Story  

George W. Bush is saying goodbye to his father.

On Friday, moments after it was announced that George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, has died at the age of 94, George W. Bush shared a heartwarming tribute to his father and to his parents’ love on Instagram.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” George W. Bush captioned a poignant photo, which shows his late father walking arm and arm with his wife former First Lady Barbara Bush.

“George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for the 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” George W. Bush added.

The former president passed away on Friday night at 10.10 p.m. his spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed.

His death comes just eight months after his beloved wife Barbara died on April 17.

The pair met as teenagers, and their “storybook” marriage lasted 73 years.

Even after her death, the lifelong Republican remained devoted to his bride, sitting beside her casket for hours in his wheelchair as mourners paid their respects while she lay in repose one day before her invitation-only funeral.

But the weight of her passing clearly took a toll on Bush, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital less than 24 hours after her death, after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.

He later recovered and traveled to the family’s beloved summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, in mid-May, but a week later was readmitted to the hospital for low blood pressure and fatigue.

The New England native leaves behind five living children: George W., Jeb, Neil, Marvin and Dorothy — 14 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. (Poppy, the second child of granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager, was named after her great-grandfather, who went by the nickname in his youth.) He is predeceased by daughter Robin, who died at three of leukemia in 1953, and is buried alongside her mother.