George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Meghan McCain and More Honor Soldiers on Veterans Day

Thursday marked another Veterans Day and notable political figures are honoring military men and women with tributes on social media.

On Thursday morning, President Joe Biden visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony before honoring veterans in a speech as well as on Twitter.

"For generations, Americans have answered the call to serve—taking the sacred oath to defend our ideals of liberty and democracy," Biden wrote on social media. "These patriots represent the best of us. On Veterans Day, we honor their service, dedication, and valor and are forever grateful for their sacrifice."

The president, whose late son Beau was a National Guardsman, also shared a video of thanks before pledging to "properly care for and support" veterans across the country.

In his speech, Biden specifically lauded the service of the late Secretary of State Colin Powell as well as his son, Gen. Ray Odierno and others.

"Today, we pay homage to the unrelenting bravery and dedication that distinguish all those who have earned the title of 'American veteran,' " Biden said.

"It's an honor that not only a small percentage of Americans can claim, and one that marks those who are able to claim it as brothers and sisters," he continued. "It's a badge of courage that unites across all ages, regardless of background — because to be a veteran is to have endured and survived challenges most Americans will never know."

Former presidents shared their own tributes.

George W. Bush posted a video praising the "noble" men and women who've served on behalf of himself and former First Lady Laura Bush.

"Laura and I are proud to join our fellow Americans in saluting the brave men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States," he said on Facebook. "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your service to this nation and your continued contributions to our country. We owe each of you that have served a lifelong debt of gratitude

President Bush added, "Nothing can tarnish your honor or diminish your accomplishments. May God bless you and your families."

Former President Barack Obama also honored servicemen and women, taking the opportunity to highlight a member of the U.S. Marine Corps through the Obama Foundation.

"To every veteran and their family, we thank you for your service and sacrifice to our country," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him standing in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Obama continued, "This Veterans Day, I want to share Tom Voutsos's story. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and has continued to live a life dedicated to public service. Through @LadderUpHousing, he's helping hardworking folks who traditionally can't get home loans buy their own homes."

Obama also shared a photo of Voutsos on his Instagram Story, detailing the veterans' community work.

Meghan McCain — whose late father, Sen. John McCain, was a Navy pilot and former prisoner of war widely seen as a war hero for his service in Vietnam — thanked all veterans for their service on Twitter.

"Today we honor all those brave men & women who have served. We are forever thankful and grateful," the 37-year-old wrote. "I thank God for the men and women of our military and the freedoms you protect and keep sacred for us every day. Freedom doesn't come free, we are indebted to you. #VeteransDay."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also wrote, "Serving our country in the @USArmy was the greatest honor. Today, I salute my fellow veterans for their selfless service, integrity and bravery. #VeteransDay #UnapologeticallyAmerican," alongside a photo of himself shaking hands with veterans.