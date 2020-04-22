George W. Bush Was ‘All Name and No Money’ Before His Mid-Life Religious Awakening

George W. Bush walked a rocky road the White House, with personal problems to face and business failures to weather.

In an upcoming installment of PBS’ docuseries American Experience, exclusively previewed above, Bush’s aides as well as historians and journalists look back at the 43rd president’s struggles and successes and his central role in America after 9/11.

One important chapter of Bush’s life revisited by the series is how he found religion as a guiding light in the 1980s.

“I think his friends and family, when he was nearly 40 years old [in 1986], were worried about what he was going to do with his life,” Michael Gerson, Bush’s former chief speechwriter, says in the preview clip. “He drank too much and he had very little direction.”

After having twin daughters Barbara and Jenna in 1981, Bush, then working in the Texas energy industry, felt an immense amount of pressure to make “a big strike” and even more to overcome his “repeated failures,” according to the documentary.

“He’s ranked I think the 995th biggest oil company in Texas or something like that,” New York Times journalist Peter Baker says in the video. “At one point [Bush] says ‘I’m all name and no money.’ ”

At the suggestions of friends, Bush began to attend community bible study, a weekly session similar to a “scriptural boot camp.” He’d reportedly met with preacher Billy Graham in 1985, which spurred on his religious interest.

Image zoom From left: George W. Bush and Laura Bush Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty

“He transitioned from a church-goer to a Christ-follower,” Bush’s childhood friend Charlie Younger says in American Experience. “He wanted to emulate the tenants and teachings of Jesus Christ, and he made a definite transformation there.”

His relationship with religion began to “give him a path forward,” Baker said.

Bush went on to address his issues with alcohol. He experienced a major turning point after his 40th birthday party, according to the documentary.

Image zoom George W. Bush with his twin daughters in 1981 Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Sygma via Getty

“He woke up hungover, he had overdone it the night before and he didn’t feel good. I think [wife] Laura told him that he could’ve behaved better,” Younger recalls in American Experience. “He just said, ‘I don’t need this in my life, it’s robbing me of my energy, it’s taking too much of my time.’ ”

Bush’s biography is the latest in the series’ award-winning Presidents Collection.

The two-part, four-hour special traces Bush’s life and career as well as the challenges he faced as president during the 9/11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, the 2008 financial crisis and more.

American Experience’s Bush film will air on May 4 and 5 on PBS.