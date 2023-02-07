George Santos Is Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee, Speaker McCarthy Confirms

"If Ethics finds something, we'll take action," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday

By
Published on February 7, 2023 02:59 PM
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
George Santos. Photo: Sipa via AP Images

New York Rep. George Santos is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed Tuesday.

Speaking to CNN, McCarthy said: "Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we'll take action. Right now, we're not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen."

Santos recently told colleagues he would temporarily resign from his assignments on the Small Business and Science Committees while various investigations into his past play out.

The investigation by the House Ethics Committee marks the latest of many probes surrounding Santos, who has been mired in controversy since he admitted to "embellishing" parts of his career, family history and personal life.

McCarthy previously said that he was sticking by the embattled congressman, but has noted that would change if a committee investigation found Santos to have broken the law.

"If for some way when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him, but it's not my role," McCarthy told reporters last month. "I believe in the rule of law. A person's innocent until proven guilty."

Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos. Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty

Santos came under fire in December, when The New York Times reported that a large portion of his biography could not be substantiated. The outlet alleged that he misled voters about his level of education, previous jobs and family ties to the Holocaust, news that earned bipartisan condemnation in recent days for misrepresenting himself.

In an interview with the New York Post, the congressman admitted he lied about working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as he had previously asserted, and revealed that he had also embellished his education, noting that he did not attend Baruch College or New York University.

In the weeks since the Times' bombshell story about Santos, a number of other allegations about Santos have surfaced, including that he once claimed to be a college volleyball star despite not attending college and that he once falsely claimed to be an actor who appeared on Hannah Montana and in feature films.

But more serious questions about Santos' background remain, including those about his finances and the source of his campaign funding.

In 2020, when Santos launched his first run for the House, he stated in a financial disclosure that he had no assets and no earned income. But his financial situation appeared to have markedly improved by the time he decided to launch a second run for the House in 2022, with Federal Election Commission filings showing he lent at least $700,000 to his campaign, and $27,000 to his political action committee.

Various non-partisan groups and investigators are now pushing to uncover the source of those funds and to determine whether Santos may have used campaign resources to cover personal expenses, like his rent, or falsified the disclosure of day-to-day campaign expenses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Santos, who was elected in November and sworn into office in January, is currently under investigation by both the Nassau County District Attorney's Office and federal investigators, with other probes also reportedly ongoing.

Late last month, The Washington Post reported that the DOJ asked the Federal Election Commission to hold off on taking any action against Santos — a signal that the DOJ itself may be investigating the Republican's campaign finances, which have raised numerous questions.

Federal investigators are also reportedly looking into claims that Santos once scammed a Navy veteran out of $3,000 meant for his ailing service dog, CNN and Politico reported earlier this month.

Related Articles
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden traveled to northern Kentucky to showcase infrastructure investments and his economic plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Joy Behar -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Defends Joe Biden Against Ageism, Declaring She Also Isn't Ready to Quit Her Job
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
State of the Union 2023: How to Watch Biden's Speech and What to Watch For
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos Accused of Touching Prospective Staffer's Groin — Then Denying Him a Job After Getting Rejected
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Jill Biden Made a Special Appearance on the Grammys Stage
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis 'Begged Him' for Gubernatorial Endorsement: 'Tears Coming Down from His Eyes'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere' amid Senate Speculation
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon 'the Size of 3 Buses' Is Spotted Flying Over United States
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Federal Investigators Are Reportedly Probing George Santos' Alleged Dog Fundraising Scheme
malia obama
'Swarm' Creator Says Malia Obama Got 'Her Feet Wet in TV' in the Show's Writers Room
Roy Wood Jr.
'The Daily Show' 's Roy Wood Jr. to Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends
Florida Rep. Who Fell Off Ladder Invites the Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Florida Rep. Who Fell 25 Feet Off Ladder Invites Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House
Kanye West's 2024 Presidential Campaign Has Received Zero Donations, According to Campaign Filings