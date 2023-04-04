George Santos, Facing His Own Legal Issues, Spotted Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse Ahead of Trump Arraignment

Rep. Santos greeted Trump supporters outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday morning as the embattled New York congressman faces various criminal investigations into his own conduct

By
Published on April 4, 2023 12:53 PM
U.S. representative George Santos is mobbed by media as Trump Supporters and protesters begin to arrive outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

New York Rep. George Santos, who is currently under criminal investigation by both local and federal officials, was seen Tuesday morning outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump will be arraigned later in the day.

Wearing a gray suit and sunglasses, Santos was seen smiling for cameras and chatting with reporters, even as multiple investigations into his finances — including those by the House Ethics Committee, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice — play out.

Most of the investigations reportedly center on the source of Santos' campaign funding. In 2020 financial disclosures, he reported that he had no assets and no earned income. But during his second run for the House in 2022, Federal Election Commission filings showed he lent at least $700,000 to his campaign, and $27,000 to his political action committee.

Santos has also come under fire for a slew of lies he told about his background while on the campaign trail, including about his level of education, previous jobs and family ties to the Holocaust.

U.S. representative George Santos is mobbed by media as Trump Supporters and protesters begin to arrive outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
U.S. representative George Santos. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Santos made an appearance at the courthouse around the same time as far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who hosted a sparsely attended "Rally For Trump" ahead of the former president's court appearance.

Greene's rally was coordinated in partnership with the New York Young Republican Club and marketed as a protest of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "heinous attack" on the president.

District Attorney Bragg led an investigation into an alleged hush money payment Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the Republican presidential candidate in 2016.

Last week, a Manhattan grand jury that he impaneled voted to indict the former president in connection with that alleged payment and potentially others. The full scale of his charges is expected to be made public Tuesday afternoon, when Trump appears at the courthouse, but the former president will reportedly face 34 felony counts.

Reports from the rally site estimated that fewer than 100 Trump supporters were present at Greene's rally, and upon her departure, she was shielded from counterprotestors by security.

Trump is expected in court early Tuesday afternoon local time. Bragg's office has said Trump will not be placed in handcuffs or have his mug shot taken, as that is only reserved for flight risks or threats to the district attorney or court personnel — which was not determined to be the case.

